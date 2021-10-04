Is GAA’s battle with online trolls an unwinnable game?

The ‘Critics Collective’ has responded to GAA president Larry McCarthy’s charges of social media’s “corrosive assault” on Mayo players, in the fallout from the All-Ireland final.

Although he didn’t name the platform directly, the GAA has confirmed that McCarthy was referring to Twitter when he recently hit out at the “unjustifiable harsh scrutiny of amateur players”.

In response to the Irish Examiner question about the GAA president’s comments, the social media network said it was a “top priority” to keep GAA players and “everyone who uses Twitter safe and free from abuse”.

“We want to reiterate that abusive and hateful conduct has no place on our service and we will continue to take swift action on the minority that try to undermine the conversation for the majority.

“While we have made recent strides in giving people greater control to manage their safety, we know there is still work to be done as our product, policy, and engineering teams continue to work at scale and pace to build a healthier Twitter.”

Critics have reacted with astonishment — insisting abusive and hateful conduct has very definitely a safe haven on Twitter.

THE SINNERMAN OF SOCIAL MEDIA

Twitter is unquestionably the most abusive social media platform — and like all networks is effectively absolved of all sin through inadequate legislation when it comes to abusing GAA players, sports stars, and the public at large.

“It has gone well beyond fair analysis of team performance,” said McCarthy in his widely reported interview with GAA.ie. “Critical evaluation of match performance is fine, and expected, but overly harsh scrutiny of amateur players is unjustifiable. It is inexcusable when it moves beyond the realm of what happens on the field.”

As Twitter insisted it “is deeply committed to keeping people safe online” some outside of the tech giant do not take such statements at face value.

Certainly, one of the best-placed experts on the network’s behaviours goes a step further and says: “Twitter is undoubtedly a platform which permits hateful engagement.”

Professor of Law and Director of the Bystander Intervention programme at UCC, Louise Crowley said: “It should be a normalised expectation that people should have to account for unacceptable behaviours, be that against sportspeople, women, members of the gay community, or the public in general.”

Prof Crowley believes that the capacity for meaningful change in the regulation of the behaviour of online platforms may not materialise based on the provisions of the new ‘Online Safety and Media Regulation Bill’, which is close to publication.

NO RULE OF LAW

Under current laws, Twitter is doing everything it needs to do but not doing what it should do, like protecting people from abuse, and worse.

While the platform insists it supports new legislation and looks forward to working with the Government, it adds the freedom-of-speech caveat about “protecting a free and open internet”.

In a separate statement to the Irish Examiner about upcoming regulation for social media, Twitter said: “We support a forward-looking approach to regulation and have participated in, and support, the work of the Department of Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport and the Gaeltacht in developing the Online Safety and Media Regulation Bill. We believe Ireland has the opportunity to establish international best practice in this space, and we remain committed to working with government, industry partners, and civil society to build a safer internet, tackling online hate and improving the health of the public conversation.”

WHAT IS THE ONLINE SAFETY AND MEDIA REGULATION BILL?

According to the Government, the Online Safety and Media Regulation Bill “provides for the appointment of an online safety commissioner as part of a wider media commission to oversee the new regulatory framework for online safety”.

This effectively means that a newly-appointed commissioner will govern online safety through “binding online safety codes and robust compliance, enforcement, and sanction powers. Online safety codes will deal with a wide range of issues, including measures to be taken by online services to tackle the availability of harmful online content, for example cyberbullying material, on their services.”

In response to a request to support this article on the status of the Bill, the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sports and Media said: “Detailed legal drafting of the Online Safety and Media Regulation Bill by the Office of the Attorney General is at a very advanced stage.

“The bill had been placed on the priority list for publication in the summer legislative session, which ended in July 2021. However, publication will not be possible until the completion of pre-legislative scrutiny. The timeline for the completion of pre-legislative scrutiny is a matter for the relevant Joint Oireachtas Committee but is expected in the coming months. Once published, it will be important to ensure urgent progress toward enactment of the bill.”

SO WHAT’S THE PROBLEM? THE END OF ONLINE ABUSE IS NEAR

Not according to those with the greatest interest in protecting victims of abusive behaviour.

Prof Crowley made representations at the oral hearings of the Joint Oireachtas Committee during the summer as someone involved in the area of sexual violence in the role of the law, and holding social media companies to account.

Now, as she did then, she fears that the Oireachtas role may be failing before the bill has even been published.

“What is the Oireachtas role here? It’s really to legislate based on our views and to create laws to improve society and rights of society, as well as the vulnerable, and I think the Oireachtas may be failing in all of those shared aims. It is vital that this does not become a tokenistic piece of legislation, and one which is written with one eye on ensuring that we can maintain the business of big tech — it needs to have real powers. It is not an unreasonable ask that this bill has a system in which the social media company must legitimise their users and be able to identify them.

“It is a normalised expectation that people should have to account for themselves and account for what they have to say, and therefore any regulator or legislation must provide for legitimate accounting of identities. Otherwise (we) are simply facilitating current toxic behaviours where threatening and hateful engagement is conducted behind anonymity.

“I don’t think the bill sufficiently addresses this critical issue and I believe the Oireachtas could take a much stronger position. This first step is the really important one.”

THE CASE OF CYRUS CHRISTIE

Ireland international footballer Cyrus Christie’s experience with how the law deals with social media behaviours perhaps highlights the difficulty of the law and big tech to deal with even the most extreme levels of vile abuse against sports stars.

Following the World Cup play-off defeat to Denmark in late 2017, Christie noticed very quickly after the game that he was getting some “special treatment” from racist supporters.

In one case a post suggested a collective campaign to have the player lynched, a dreadfully sinister message which provoked the footballer to go make an official complaint to gardaí.

At a meeting with a number of gardaí from the cyber crimes unit, at a hotel beside Dublin airport, Christie handed over graphic screen-shots which included the offending lynching post.

I attended that meeting with Cyrus, along with a legal representative from the FAI, and it became apparent quickly that the gardaí were powerless to do anything.

“We ended up ending the meeting early because I just knew they wouldn’t do anything,” Christie said in an interview afterwards.

The helpless attitude of investigating officers was that due to legislation there was little they could do to get tech companies to hand over details of offenders, which is why Louise Crowley’s warning that this bill must be effective is so relevant.

A CORROSIVE ASSAULT ON CIVILITY

What Cyrus Christie didn’t have was a Larry McCarthy in the background, a strong leader who used his sports leadership role to repeatedly address social media’s “corrosive” effects.

McCarthy’s comments, where he appealed for supporters to realise the difference between ‘fair analysis and harsh criticism’, come with form. At his inauguration at Congress, last February a large piece of his address spoke of the issue of social media abuse, in a prequel to his recent interview with GAA.ie.

“What one says matters, what one puts in the public domain matters,” he said at the time.

“In that regard I would ask all of us to tone down the tenor of our public commentary.

“Social media has wonderful aspects to it, but there is also a dark side. One of which is, in the words of sports commentator Bob Costas, ‘a corrosive assault on civility’.

“By all means let us express an opinion, but please let’s do it in a manner that is respectful. There is no place for the type of abuse that many of our players, volunteers and officials have been subjected to in recent years.

“By all means argue the point in a public discussion, but do so in a manner which does justice not only to yourself but to the GAA.

“If you are one of those keyboard warriors who, in cowardly fashion hides behind nom de plumes and aliases, and castigates our officials, players or referees, stop.

“Your behaviour not only has a corrosive effect on civility, it has a long-term corrosive effect on the GAA as it discourages people from volunteering as members of our Association.

“I would also ask the members of the Critics Collective to realise that their comments reverberate around the echo chamber of social media.”

For now, and until relevant bills are published and legislated, the echo chamber may just grow louder.