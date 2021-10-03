Brilliant Seanie O’Shea hits 0-15 to put Dr Crokes in relegation peril 

Defeat by Kenmare Shamrocks means Killarney kingpins Dr Crokes face the prospect of relegation to the intermediate championship, unless they win a relegation playoff with crosstown rivals Legion, or reach the county senior football final.

Crokes, having beaten Spa comprehensively then lost to Templenoe last weekend, needed something for their final group game at home to Kenmare, who had beaten Templenoe but lost to Spa.

Crokes looked to be in pole position at half-time as they led 1-7 to 0-5. Tony Brosnan kicked the bulk of their points and when David Shaw scored a goal, Kenmare looked in big trouble. Seanie O’Shea had kicked 0-4 of his side's scores from frees while Kerry teammate Stephen O’Brien added the other.

But Kenmare resumed a transformed side with Seanie O’Shea and Gavin White having a great battle while Dan McCarthy won a lot of ball around midfield as Dr Crokes lost their discipline.

By the second water break, Seanie O’Shea had added six points from dead balls and play but Dr Crokes still led 1-10 to 0-11. O’Shea continued to punish Dr Crokes who had a couple of players black carded. A Dara Crowley point saw the sides level deep into injury time before man of the match Seanie O’Shea, who scored 0-15, added the winning point as Kenmare Shamrocks edged home, 0-17 to 1-13.

For those unfamiliar with the Kerry setup, there are two championships, the Club Championship and the County SFC. It's the club championship that determines a team’s grade and Crokes and Legion, who finish bottom of their four-team groups, will now playoff to avoid relegation unless one or both reach the county SFC final.

Meanwhile, Spa just managed to hang onto their senior status against 13-man Templenoe in a poor game, drawing 1-3 to 0-6 having trailed 0-5 to 0-0 at half-time.

Two sendings-off should have cost Templenoe as Spa fought back with three points and a goal from David Spillane in the 59th minute. In fact, Spa led 1-3 to 0-5 but Killian Spillane converted a 67th-minute free to grab a precious point and ensure Templenoe made the semi-finals on points difference over Spa.

Shane Cronin, Evan Cronin and Michael Foley got points for Spa. Killian Spillane top-scored for Templenoe with 0-4.

The senior club semi-final draw for this coming weekend: Austin Stacks v Templenoe, Kenmare Shamrocks v Dingle