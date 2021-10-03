Roanmore boss Peter Queally: Ballygunner are All-Ireland champions in waiting

'The fact that they're steadily improving, if they can keep that improvement going through Munster, there's no reason why they can't go the whole way'
Roanmore’s Pauric Mahony celebrates after the game. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Sun, 03 Oct, 2021 - 17:08
Tomás McCarthy, Walsh Park

Roanmore boss Peter Queally believes that Ballygunner can kick on and win a first All-Ireland club title early next year after watching his team suffer a heavy county final defeat.

"Their holy grail is the All-Ireland club. This is their eighth county title in a row, people were playing them down in the last few weeks saying that they're not playing as well or they're not as good as they were previously. Sure, they proved today that they're every bit as good if not better.

"The fact that they're steadily improving, if they can keep that improvement going through Munster, there's no reason why they can't go the whole way."

Roanmore played with a strong breeze in the first half but found themselves 12 points down after 22 minutes.

Roanmore manager Peter Queally. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne
Roanmore manager Peter Queally. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

"We were up against a brilliant Ballygunner team who had their A game with them. They came out of the blocks fast and really unsettled us. Psychologically, we were going in as underdogs. When you play with the elements and they start getting on top early on and getting the scores, it is going to affect your performance and affect everything.

"Our game plan was upset then so we had to push on and leave more gaps. It's just a heartbreaking experience considering the good weeks we've had."

Queally admitted that Dessie Hutchinson's early goal was a body blow.

"There's no point saying otherwise. If they got a goal with the wind at their backs and there was 59 minutes left, you're not too affected by it. We've reacted well to setbacks all year but when they tag on points with the goal, you're on the back foot straight away."

Ballygunner celebrate after the game 3/10/2021

Dessie Hutchinson hits 1-9 as Ballygunner seal eighth county title in a row 

