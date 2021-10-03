Roanmore boss Peter Queally: Ballygunner are All-Ireland champions in waiting

Roanmore boss Peter Queally believes that Ballygunner can kick on and win a first All-Ireland club title early next year after watching his team suffer a heavy county final defeat.

"Their holy grail is the All-Ireland club. This is their eighth county title in a row, people were playing them down in the last few weeks saying that they're not playing as well or they're not as good as they were previously. Sure, they proved today that they're every bit as good if not better.