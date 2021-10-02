Cork camogie championship: Battling Courcey Rovers earn quarter-final clash with Sars

Without the services of Cork captain Linda Collins who has moved abroad, it was a close battle all through
Ballygarvan's Izzy O'Regan is strongly challenged by Sarsfields' Emma Casey, during their Senior Camogie Championship clash at Castle Road. Picture: David Keane.

Sat, 02 Oct, 2021 - 19:39
Therese O’Callaghan

Current SE Systems Cork senior camogie champions Courcey Rovers had to pull out all the stops before getting past Cloughduv on a scoreline of 0-11 to 0-10 today. Without the services of Cork captain Linda Collins who has moved abroad, it was a close battle all through - ahead 0-5 to 0-4 at the short whistle. Jacinta Crowley finished the game's top scorer with seven points while Fiona Keating contributed twice.

A quarter-final place against Sarsfields awaits.

That's because Sars advanced had a 1-17 to 0-12 win over Ballygarvan. They had to withstand a heroic effort by Ballygarvan who led at the interval by two points. But a 59th-minute goal from Lucy Allen finally gave the east Cork side the breathing space to progress to a meeting with the reigning champions.

Leading at the first water-break, 0-5 to 0-4 as the half developed, and with the wind to their backs, Ballygarvan’s work-rate told. Their defence dealt with what came their way and once Catriona Kelly equalised, the winners pushed on.

Izzy O’Regan (3) and Tara Crowley (2) helped them into a 0-8 to 0-6 interval lead.

As well, Ballygarvan goalkeeper Sarah Ahern saved brilliantly from Allen.

Seventeen-year-old Katyln Sheehan was the star of the second-half for Sarsfields, driving over eight points from play (nine overall). As their confidence grew, they extended their advantage.

At the second water-break, it was 0-14 to 0-10 in their favour. The outcome was still in the balance until Allen’s goal a minute from time.

Elsewhere, Seandún booked their quarter-final spot against either Carbery or St Catherine’s following their 3-23 to 0-13 victory over Éire Óg. Third-quarter goals from Amy O’Connor, Kathlyn Hickey and Michelle Murphy put the issue beyond doubt. The divisional outfit were 0-14 to 0-5 ahead at the break.

St Finbarr’s were 2-21 to 2-12 winners over Glen Rovers, and they go straight to the semi-final after receiving a bye to the last four. The Togher based side were comfortable all through, leading 0-5 to 0-1 at the first water-break. Creating far more opportunities, that margin increased 0-12 to 1-3 at the half-way mark.

Sorcha McCartan, Orlaith Cahalane and Gemma O’Connor (tallied 0-10, 0-9 frees) landing the key scores.

Lauren Callanan scored a fine individual goal for the Glen.

St Finbarr’s outscored Glen Rovers four points to two upon the resumption. When Ella Wigginton Barrett found the net in the 41st minute, they went 1-17 to 1-7 up at the second water-break.

Denise Luby, who finished with 1-9, pulled a goal back.

Eimear Hurley raised a second green flag for St Finbarr’s in stoppage following good work by Orlaith Cahalane.

Inniscarra overcame Enniskeane 3-11 to 1-10. The groundwork was laid in the first-half with goals from Joanne Casey (penalty) and one from play (2-7 to 0-2). With Katie O’Mahony leading the way, Aileen Sheehan provided her side's third goal in the second-half.

They meet Killeagh in the quarter-final. The Imokilly side beat Douglas earlier in the week.

Quarter-finals (to be played next weekend):

Killeagh v Inniscarra

Sarsfields v Courcey Rovers

Seandún v Carbery or St Catherine’s

St Finbarr’s bye

Sunday:

Carbery v St Catherine’s, Castle Road, 12 noon.

