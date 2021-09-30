Keith Ricken has applied for Cork management job

Ricken has served as Cork U20 football manager for the past three seasons 
Cork U20 manager Keith Ricken has applied for the top job. Picture: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Thu, 30 Sep, 2021 - 17:54
Eoghan Cormican

Keith Ricken has applied for the position of Cork senior football manager and will be interviewed for the role early next week, the Irish Examiner can confirm.

Ricken, who has served as Cork U20 football manager for the past three seasons, put his name forward after being contacted by several clubs in recent weeks.

Knocknagree manager John Fintan Daly last week confirmed that he was also seeking the position, while it is understood that outgoing senior selector and 2019 All-Ireland winning Cork minor manager Bobbie O’Dwyer is another who will go before the five-person selection committee next week.

Ricken possesses extensive experience managing and coaching at both adult and underage level. He twice guided his native club, St Vincent’s, to Cork premier intermediate football glory in 2006 and 2012, as well as steering Cork Institute of Technology to its one and only Sigerson Cup title in 2009.

At inter-county level, he oversaw Munster U20 titles in 2019 and this season, along with All-Ireland silverware in the former of those campaigns when Cork recovered from a nine-point first-half deficit against Dublin in the decider to win home by eight.

A central element of Ricken’s pitch to the five-person selection committee will likely focus on player pathways and how best to ensure the spread of underage talent that he worked with in recent years successfully transitions from U20 to senior level in the seasons ahead.

The five-person committee charged with bringing a recommendation to the Cork County Board are county board chairman Marc Sheehan, county board secretary Kevin O’Donovan, county board vice-chairman Pat Horgan, Cork GAA director of football Conor Counihan, and county board development officer Noel O’Callaghan.

#Cork GAA#Gaelic Football
