Billy Lee supports championship overhaul: 'The writing is on the wall and we need to read it'

Limerick senior football manager Billy Lee says the GAA should only be considering the league as championship proposal for the All-Ireland SFC.

Echoing the thoughts of Clare boss Colm Collins and what has been expressed in a poll by the vast majority of managers, the Newcastle West man considers the All-Ireland League to be the only worthwhile option for next season.

Along with the four provincial conferences of eight teams format, it will be debated at Special Congress in Croke Park on October 23. A return to the qualifiers is on the cards if neither of the other two proposals receives three-fifths majority support.

Lee can only see real merit in the championship being modelled on the Allianz League with the top five teams in Division 1 and Division 2 table-toppers qualifying for the All-Ireland quarter-finals and the second and third-placed teams in Division 2 and the Division 3 and 4 winners facing off in preliminary quarter-finals to fill the remaining two spots.

“It’s the only show in town and it needs to be the only show in town for the future. The average losing margin in Munster this year was 15 points and to put that in perspective that involved two Division 3 teams and one from Division 4.

“The Division 1 team (Kerry) played two Division 2 teams (Clare and Cork) and there was a 17-point victory and a 22-point victory. The writing is on the wall and we need to read it.

“You still have your provincial championships with this proposal. If you look at most county championships now, they are on a round-robin basis so why not replicate them? I am fully behind the league as championship and I know the Limerick players are the same.”

Lee stresses the importance of winning more than one championship game, which would be more achievable in the league situation than in the provincial knock-out format.

“Every year, every team plays for the Sam Maguire Cup because they begin in the provincial championships and that won’t be lost with the league. Only the best teams can win the thing. The rest of us are also-rans.

“But what we have with the league as championship is something tangible. For a player, there is nothing like winning a championship match and here there is a chance to win seven or more. You might only win two or three of them but that is going to give everyone a lift.

The league is so important to teams like us because you’re playing teams of similar strength and you put that into the championship and it transforms the thing.

Lee wouldn’t want to lose the provincial championships and is glad they would be retained in the spring on a league basis. “The way I look at it, we will have at least 11 championship matches - five in Munster and six in the All-Ireland.

“I don’t want to give up the Munster championship but we know how it’s been. The history books are there. Kerry have won how many in Munster? Over 80. Cork are behind them with nearly 40 then Clare have to go back to 1992 and Tipperary 2020. What is it achieving? I know Munster is different to other counties where it is more competitive in Connacht and Ulster but Dublin have won every Leinster since 2011.”

Lee believes the gap between the haves and the have beens will widen should the championship not take a different shape.

“It’s gone so professional now that the reality is the stronger will get stronger and the weaker will get weaker if we don’t change things. If you have a strong club championship you will have a strong county team. In our county and in Tipp hurling is number one.

“Putting our lads up against Cork and Kerry, it takes a while to get up to being competitive with them.

“It’s a step by step progression. If you ask a team from the bottom of the ladder to take on the ones at the top, a trouncing is inevitable.

“Fellas won’t put the time and effort into it if they know they’re going to be embarrassed. But if the difference between teams is one or two rungs there is real competition.”