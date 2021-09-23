Colm Collins: It's time to ditch provincial championships

Clare manager Colm Collins claims that there are significant attempts to undermine the All-Ireland SFC League motion due to be debated at Special Congress next month.

Collins is a fervent supporter of moving away from the province-based structure, not only because Clare have been drawn or played against Kerry five times in the last six Munster competitions but it has become dated and demotivating, he claims.

The All-Ireland SFC league would see the top five teams from Division 1 along with the Division 2 winners progress to All-Ireland quarter-finals with the second and third-placed sides in Division 2 facing off against the Division 3 and 4 winners to decide the remaining two last-eight places.

But as he weighs up leading the Banner for a ninth season in 2022, Collins has become perturbed by attempts to derail the proposal.

“Overall, there seems to be consensus among players and people involved in inter-county teams that this is the way to go. But it has come to my attention in the last few weeks that there are little rumblings about vested interests trying to undermine this, which if it were the case to my mind would be disgraceful.

“As the old story goes, evil exists while men do nothing. The fair-minded people in the GAA who see the big picture will defend this and ensure it goes to the vote at Special Congress (October 23).

“If it does or doesn’t get the required 60% support fair enough but I think it’s vital that we reinvigorate the championship. I think it’s so self-evident that it is needed and it disturbs me to see people come out and say otherwise.”

Collins did not clarify if he was hitting out at the provincial councils, only to say: “It is quite evident that there is something going on, and I am very disappointed in this because I would be for the greater good at all times and what’s best for the whole organisation and just propping up your own little patch is not good enough.”

The strongest opposition to doing away with the provinces in the Championship comes from Ulster but Collins pleads with them to look beyond their own competition. “Yes, the Ulster championship is probably the most meaningful championship in senior football but I would urge them to look at the big picture. I remember when that brilliant Kerry team were playing (in the 2000s), Ulster were up in arms that they only had one meaningful game in the All-Ireland semi-final. While Ulster may be the soundest of the four provinces, I would urge them to vote for the greater good.”

Collins rejects the four provincial conferences of eight counties format as a meaningful option. “One of them is just more of the same, basically putting two weaker counties into Munster and another two into Connacht. That’s not the answer. The league as championship isn’t anywhere near where I would like to see us going with change but it is a step in the right direction.”

He wonders how much longer players in weaker and developing counties will put up with provincial draws where defeat is almost inevitable.

“This is not Ireland of 50 years ago. The day is coming and it’s going to come in a lot of places if it hasn’t already where the draw is going to be made and fellas are going to say, ‘I’ll have my two weeks in Portugal or The Canaries instead’. I would just plead with good people of which there are so many in the GAA and make sure this gets through.

We have been roaring for change. The hurling championship reinvented and gave itself a shot in the arm and we’re just continuing with the same stuff.

How counties can stick with this same thing happening year after year. This change is necessary for things not to go pear-shaped because I honestly can’t see these counties going on taking these hammerings and not having a competition that’s meaningful for them.

“I’m not jumping up and down from a soapbox - I believe if things weren’t going so well, I’d be delighted for a team to be contesting a B competition and having an opportunity to win it. The time has come to embrace something new.”