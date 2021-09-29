Limerick GAA announce John Kiely to be reappointed for further two-year term

Three-time All-Ireland winning manager Kiely will be joined by a backroom team of Paul Kinnerk, Alan Cunningham, Aonghus O’Brien, and Donal O’Grady
Limerick GAA announce John Kiely to be reappointed for further two-year term

Limerick manager John Kiely celebrates with the Liam MacCarthy Cup. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Wed, 29 Sep, 2021 - 19:05

John Kiely will extend his time as Limerick hurling manager by a further two years.

The Limerick County Board executive met this evening to approve Kiely's reappointment, which will be rubber-stamped at the October County Board meeting.

Three-time All-Ireland winning manager Kiely will be joined by a backroom team of Paul Kinnerk, Alan Cunningham, Aonghus O’Brien, and Donal O’Grady.

A Limerick GAA statement read: "Following a County Executive Committee Meeting this evening the Limerick Senior Hurling Management Team consisting of: John Kiely, Paul Kinnerk, Alan Cunningham, Aonghus O’Brien, and Donal O’Grady, has been approved for a two-year term and will be brought forward to the October County Committee Meeting for ratification."

- More to follow...

More in this section

Kerry v Cork - EirGrid Munster GAA Football U20 Championship Final Stefan Okunbor's return from Australia could be game-changer for Kerry
Limerick v Waterford - Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final Shane Ronayne aims to end Cork drought after appointment to 'dream job'
Tipperary v Clare - Co-op Superstores Munster Hurling League 2020 Group A Brian Lohan ratified as Clare hurling manager for three more years
#Limerick GAA#Hurling
Limerick GAA announce John Kiely to be reappointed for further two-year term

Mayo icon Paddy Prendergast remembered as a ‘football God’ at funeral

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

GAATitleGAALogo

Tue, Sept 28

UCC
v
Imokilly

p/o SF

Páirc Uí Rinn
7.30pm

Sun, Sept 26

Clyda Rovers
v
Mallow

SAFC Round 2

Glantane
2pm

Watch Here
GAA Logo IE
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices