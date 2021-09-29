Limerick GAA announce John Kiely to be reappointed for further two-year term

John Kiely will extend his time as Limerick hurling manager by a further two years.
The Limerick County Board executive met this evening to approve Kiely's reappointment, which will be rubber-stamped at the October County Board meeting.
Three-time All-Ireland winning manager Kiely will be joined by a backroom team of Paul Kinnerk, Alan Cunningham, Aonghus O’Brien, and Donal O’Grady.
A Limerick GAA statement read: "Following a County Executive Committee Meeting this evening the Limerick Senior Hurling Management Team consisting of: John Kiely, Paul Kinnerk, Alan Cunningham, Aonghus O’Brien, and Donal O’Grady, has been approved for a two-year term and will be brought forward to the October County Committee Meeting for ratification."
