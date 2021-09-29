Micheál Briody: Backdoor return for Gaelic football 'more disastrous than other two proposals'

A return to the backdoor system in the All-Ireland senior football championship would be an act of “flawed democracy”, says the chairman of the now disbanded Club Players Association (CPA).

Propelled by the context of the pandemic last year, Micheál Briody and his voluntary lobby group saw their call for a split season endorsed by GAA chiefs and in turn Congress earlier this year. As a result, the CPA ceased activity in March.

The county then club calendar recommendation came from the now defunct fixtures review task force on which the CPA had a representation before they walked off it in November 2019 as they didn’t believe there was the appetite within the body to embrace meaningful change.

With little consensus behind either of the two All-Ireland SFC proposals proffered by the task force, the provincial conferences of eight teams and the league as championship structure, Briody fears a return to the pre-2018 qualifiers with the Division 3 and 4 teams entering the Tailteann Cup is on the horizon.

The Meath man can’t understand why the old system is even on the table if the GAA at central level are so adamant that there has to be a new format.

“The CPA isn’t around now so there is no lobby group to say push one way or the other.

“Go back to why we pulled out that time — we thought it was a Trojan horse for the status quo. The GAA said, ‘No, we want change’. But from the commentary I’ve seen people are talking about what is wrong with each of the proposals, which is fair enough, but nobody is saying what’s wrong with what the Championship will fall back to if neither of the fixtures group’s proposals get passed. If the backdoor is the default it will be what we feared would happen and it would be more disastrous than either of the other two proposals.”

It was Briody who first coined the phrase Super 8s and it is expected the All-Ireland quarter-final round-robin system will not be revived as there is not enough space in the split season to accommodate it.

He is relieved about that but then is appalled that the GAA would even contemplate returning to the previous qualifiers format that was recognised as dated, believing it would be “insulting” to the work done by the task force.

It’s flawed democracy if they go back to the one structure before the one before.

“With my old CPA hat on, the split season has to be honoured regardless of what comes in. But for all the work that was done and in trying to sell the split season and get the number of club weeks increased we obviously had to put forward an attractive inter-county season. The merits of that are in the two new proposals.

“Nobody would have come up with the provincials plus the qualifiers. I think that has drained the championship the last 20 years. If they don’t embrace this opportunity for change, what is the next step? Another fixtures review task force?

“I’d love counties to answer the question — where do we go from here? If a county comes up with a great proposal in five years it won’t carry any merit because it has to come from a central committee set up by the president, which John Horan had the wherewithal to do and get across the line. I’d like to think Larry McCarthy would see that and get the votes for one of them.”

He added: “This decision should be taken by the management committee. It should be a choice between A and B and the fact there is a C which is a fallback is terrible really. As good as John Horan was to set up the task force, the insistence that there is a fallback with the qualifiers or status quo would indicate what we thought at the time that they aren’t really for change.”