Imokilly v UCC preview: Niall O’Leary to skipper students against old side

Cork Premier SHC Colleges/Divisions: Imokilly v UCC, Páirc Uí Rinn (D Kirwan), 7.30pm

UCC were involved in one of the games of the championship last year — an extra-time epic semi-final, losing out to the eventual champions Blackrock by the minimum, 3-26 to 0-34.

Almost to the day, they meet Imokilly in the 2021 Colleges/Divisions play-off semi-final (7.30pm), with the winners playing Seandún in the final on Sunday evening.

UCC, who ended Imokilly’s reign last season, will be led out by captain Niall O’Leary — the Castlelyons player lined out with Imokilly in 2020. There is a nice blend of inter-county experience in Tipperary’s Paddy Cadell and Shane Conway from Kerry — two players that have been central to many victories.

James Keating (Kildorrery), Eoin Carey (Kilworth), and Owen McCarthy (Inniscarra) are also likely to feature.

Notable absentees this year are Blarney’s Mark Coleman, Shane Barrett, and Padraig Power, who have all moved on, as has Limerick’s Paddy O’Loughlin.

Imokilly, three-in-a-row winners in 2019, will be out to seek revenge. Bill Cooper remains an absentee through injury while Michael Russell also misses out. Colm Spillane is another who is unavailable.

Seamus Harnedy, who has not featured in any challenge games, will face a late fitness test but the hope is he will make it.

With 10 clubs to choose from, there are plenty putting their hands up. They include Ciarán Joyce, Colm Barry, William Leahy, Shane Óg O’Regan, the Lawton brothers Brian and Barry, and John Cronin. Cronin is brother of manager Ciarán Cronin.

Expect another fascinating contest between two teams who have developed a healthy rivalry over the years.