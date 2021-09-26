Cork camogie championship: Seandún back on track, wins for Douglas and Inniscarra

Captain Lauren Homan shot eight points as Seandún got their SE Systems Cork senior camogie championship back on track recording a hard-earned 1-17 to 2-12 victory over Newcestown at Castle Road on Sunday. They put the disappointment of last weekend’s three-point defeat to St Catherine’s behind them in a very entertaining game despite testing conditions.

Roisin De Faoite’s goal gave them an edge at half-time. With a greater scoring spread, they led 1-9 to 0-5.

Newcestown had Ciara O’Sullivan in fine form, she brought her tally to eight points. A goal before the second water-break from Emma Murphy cut the deficit to five points. When Colette Desmond found the net a few minutes later, the gap was two.

Newcestown reduced it to one, but Seandún regrouped to pull away once more.

Meanwhile last year’s defeated finalists Inniscarra booked their spot in the next round following victory over their own divisional side Muskerry. A high scoring contest 3-19 to 1-11, they recovered from their opening round loss to St Finbarr’s.

The first half was keenly contested, after which they led 1-11 to 0-8, the goal coming from Aileen Sheehan. It was after the break they pushed on with Sheehan grabbing a second goal and the third green flag came from Ger O’Loughlin. Ger’s sister Joanne Casey was extremely accurate from frees and play rowing in with 13 points.

Muskerry couldn’t be faulted for endeavour. But under the new management of Stephen McCormack, Ricky Leisk and Enda Dineen, it is Inniscarra who are up and running.

There were also victories for Éire Óg over Milford, 2-11 to 0-7, while Douglas overcame Ballincollig, 3-16 to 0-10.

Imokilly didn’t field against Cloughduv so the mid Cork side go through to the knockout stages.

Senior Championship results

Éire Óg 2-11 Milford 0-7.

Inniscarra 3-19 Muskerry 1-11.

Douglas 3-16 Ballincollig 0-10.

Cloughduv w/o Imokilly.

Seandún 1-17 Newcestown 2-12.