Cork camogie championship: Seandún back on track, wins for Douglas and Inniscarra

Seandún put the disappointment of last weekend’s three-point defeat to St Catherine’s behind them in a very entertaining game despite testing conditions
Cork camogie championship: Seandún back on track, wins for Douglas and Inniscarra

Douglas' Chloe Nason is tackled by Ballincollig's Trish Buttimer, during their senior camogie championship clash at Ballygarvan. Picture: David Keane.

Sun, 26 Sep, 2021 - 19:25
Therese O’Callaghan

Captain Lauren Homan shot eight points as Seandún got their SE Systems Cork senior camogie championship back on track recording a hard-earned 1-17 to 2-12 victory over Newcestown at Castle Road on Sunday. They put the disappointment of last weekend’s three-point defeat to St Catherine’s behind them in a very entertaining game despite testing conditions.

Roisin De Faoite’s goal gave them an edge at half-time. With a greater scoring spread, they led 1-9 to 0-5.

Newcestown had Ciara O’Sullivan in fine form, she brought her tally to eight points. A goal before the second water-break from Emma Murphy cut the deficit to five points. When Colette Desmond found the net a few minutes later, the gap was two.

Newcestown reduced it to one, but Seandún regrouped to pull away once more.

Meanwhile last year’s defeated finalists Inniscarra booked their spot in the next round following victory over their own divisional side Muskerry. A high scoring contest 3-19 to 1-11, they recovered from their opening round loss to St Finbarr’s.

The first half was keenly contested, after which they led 1-11 to 0-8, the goal coming from Aileen Sheehan. It was after the break they pushed on with Sheehan grabbing a second goal and the third green flag came from Ger O’Loughlin. Ger’s sister Joanne Casey was extremely accurate from frees and play rowing in with 13 points.

Muskerry couldn’t be faulted for endeavour. But under the new management of Stephen McCormack, Ricky Leisk and Enda Dineen, it is Inniscarra who are up and running.

There were also victories for Éire Óg over Milford, 2-11 to 0-7, while Douglas overcame Ballincollig, 3-16 to 0-10.

Imokilly didn’t field against Cloughduv so the mid Cork side go through to the knockout stages.

Senior Championship results

Éire Óg 2-11 Milford 0-7.

Inniscarra 3-19 Muskerry 1-11.

Douglas 3-16 Ballincollig 0-10.

Cloughduv w/o Imokilly.

Seandún 1-17 Newcestown 2-12.

More in this section

Dublin v Westmeath - Bord na Móna O'Byrne Cup Final Ballymun held without Dublin stars
Borris-Ileigh v Nenagh Éire Óg -Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship Group 4 Tipperary SHC: Borris-Ileigh win do or die clash, Drom-Inch bow out
Conor Cooney celebrates with the Tom Callanan cup 4/10/2020 Galway SHC: Champions St Thomas send message to rivals
#Camogie
Knocknagree v Multyfarnham - AIB GAA Football All-Ireland Junior Club Championship Final

John Fintan Daly confirms he's applied for Cork job

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

GAATitleGAALogo

Sat, Sept 25

Castlehaven
v
Eire Og

PSFC Round 2

Enniskeane
2pm

Sun, Sept 26

Clyda Rovers
v
Mallow

SAFC Round 2

Glantane
2pm

Watch Here
GAA Logo IE
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices