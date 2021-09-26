Cork SAFC: Strong second half sees Dohenys claim vital win

Cork SAFC: Strong second half sees Dohenys claim vital win

Dohenys Sean Daly, file photo. 

Sun, 26 Sep, 2021 - 18:35
John Bohane

Dohenys 0-17 O’Donovan Rossa 0-11

Dohenys produced a masterful second-half performance that enabled them to secure a resounding win against O’Donovan Rossa in Sunday’s Premier SAFC clash at Drimoleague.

The sides were deadlocked at half-time on five points apiece following a competitive opening half in which both sides were guilty of wasteful finishing. The Dohenys however produced a sublime second-half display as they cruised to a vital win that maintains their hopes of making the knockout stages.

With star attackers Mark Buckley, Fionn Herlihy, and Keith White in great form, Dohenys produced a devastating attacking performance in the second half striking 12 points which propelled them to victory.

The Rossas in stark contrast disappointed following a disjointed display. Their hopes of victory received a setback in the first half following the departure of Kevin Davis with a facial injury, while they were reduced to 14 men in the 34th minute after Eoin O’Donovan was dismissed.

This group remains delicately poised however entering the final group games. Bandon remain top on three points, with the Dohenys and Béal Áthan Ghaorthaidh on two points. The Rossas have one point. Skibb are due to play Béal Áthan Ghaorthaidh, while the Dohenys play Bandon.

The game started at a frantic pace with both sides sharing six points within the opening ten minutes. Kevin Davis with a brace and Donal Óg Hodnett were on target for Skibb, Mark Buckley, and Keith White (2) responding for the Dohenys. Skibb moved one point ahead in the 11th minute following a great point from David Shannon, but this was quickly nullified by a fine score from Colm O’Shea.

This proved the last score for 18 minutes as the intensity slowed with both defences on top. Dohenys goalkeeper Stephen Daly made a smart save to deny Rossas after good play by Kevin Davis.

Skibb restored their one-point lead approaching half-time when David Shannon converted a free. This was quickly cancelled out by Johnny Kelly which restored parity for his side at half-time, 0-5 points apiece.

The Dohenys started the second half in blistering fashion. They recorded three successive points in the opening three minutes through Jerry Farrell, Mark Buckley, and Fionn Herlihy to move three clear.

The industrious Thomas Hegarty replied with a point for Skibb, but the Dohenys were now on top in every sector. They struck six consecutive points with star duo Buckley and Fionn Herlihy particularly impressive which moved them nine points clear after 51 minutes.

Skibb battled gallantly with Donal Óg Hodnett and David Shannon adding late points, but they were mere consolation scores as the Dohenys cantered to a huge win.

Scorers for Dohenys: M Buckley 0-6 (2f); K White (2f), F Herlihy 0-3 each; B Murphy 0-2; J Kelly, J Farrell, C O’Shea 0-1 each.

Scorers for O’Donovan Rossa: D Óg Hodnett (1f), D Shannon (3f) 0-4 each; K Davis 0-2 (1f), T Hegarty 0-1.

DOHENYS: S Daly, J Farrell, D Rice, S Daly; B O’Donovan, E Lavers, C Barry; C O’Donovan, J Kelly; J McCarthy, F Herlihy, C O’Shea; B Murphy, K White, M Buckley.

Subs: R Coakley for C O’Shea (43), C Daly for C Barry (51), N Hurley for C O’Donovan (54), K Cotter for B O’Donovan (58).

O'DONOVAN ROSSA: R Price; D O’Donovan, P Crowley, E O’Donovan; S O’Driscoll, S Fitzgerald, D Hazel; D Óg Hodnett, R Byrne, B Crowley, T Hegarty, K Hurley, E Connolly, D Shannon, K Davis.

Subs: L Connolly for K Davis (21, injured), P O’Neill for S Fitzgerald (39), O Lucey for R Byrne (39), J Hourihane for E Connolly (45).

Referee: James Regan (Lough Rovers).

