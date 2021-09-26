John Fintan Daly confirms he's applied for Cork job

KNOCKNAGREE's John Fintan Daly has confirmed that he has applied to be the next Cork senior football manager.
Speaking in the wake of his club's Cork Senior AFC win over Bishopstown which secured their place in the knockout stages of the championship, Daly said: “All I will say is that I have applied for the job. There’s a process there now, they’ve a lot of good candidates and I’m just there in the queue. I’ve put my CV in, maybe I’ve something to offer, maybe I don’t. It’s up to the county board from here, and that’s all I’ll say.”
The Duhallow man is swathed in Cork football. He led his division to two county titles during Cork’s golden era in the late 1980s and early 1990s while he also guided Cork to an All-Ireland U-21 title in 1994.
In more recent times, he has led his home club of Knocknagree to unprecedented success. Under his stewardship they have annexed a junior football county and All-Ireland, and an Intermediate football title.
In August of this year they won the 2020 Premier Intermediate football championship to secure senior status, a status that they have now retained for next year as a result of Sunday's win.