John Fintan Daly confirms he's applied for Cork job

KNOCKNAGREE's John Fintan Daly has confirmed that he has applied to be the next Cork senior football manager.

Speaking in the wake of his club's Cork Senior AFC win over Bishopstown which secured their place in the knockout stages of the championship, Daly said: “All I will say is that I have applied for the job. There’s a process there now, they’ve a lot of good candidates and I’m just there in the queue. I’ve put my CV in, maybe I’ve something to offer, maybe I don’t. It’s up to the county board from here, and that’s all I’ll say.”