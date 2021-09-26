Ballymun held without Dublin stars

A depleted Ballymun Kickhams had to settle for a share of the spoils when drawing 1-12 to 0-15 with Skerries Harps in their Dublin Senior Football Championship Group 3 clash at Parnell Park on Saturday afternoon.

The holders started without the services of Dean Rock, John Small, Evan Comerford, Philly McMahon and Paddy Small, with the latter introduced as a second half substitute, and their collective absence told as they struggled for large parts of the game.

Stephen Smith was hugely influential for Skerries in the opening half with his four points from play helping his side to a deserved 0-9 to 0-6 interval advantage.

Ballymun improved incrementally upon the restart and were handed a massive boost in the 36th minute as Cameron McCormack palmed to the net from close range.

Kickhams retained that momentum to lead by three points with ten minutes remaining but the concession of four points on the bounce to Rob Delaney (2), Jack Smith and Stephen Smith left them on the brink of defeat before Fiach Andrews calmly slotted over a levelling free in injury time.

It proved similarly tight in the opening fixture of the double header with Lucan Sarsfields edging Round Towers Lusk by 1-12 to 1-11.

Brendan Gallagher was Lucan's saviour with a personal tally of 1-5, that included a penalty in the 51st minute for a foul on Harry Ladd.

A Killian Healy penalty at the opposite end six minutes later renewed Lusk's challenge but their comeback fell short despite the inspired efforts of Jack Hussey and Cormac Howley.

On Sunday afternoon, Paul Mannion kicked eight points as Kilmacud Crokes secured their second successive win when overcoming St Vincent's by 1-15 to 2-7, with Hugh Kenny netting for Crokes.

The eagerly anticipated clash between Ballyboden St Enda's and Na Fianna lived up to its billing as Alan Flood's goal in the first minute of the second half proved pivotal in Boden's 1-14 to 0-14 win.