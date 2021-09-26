Limerick SFC: Holders Adare into semi-finals

Limerick SFC: Holders Adare into semi-finals

Robbie Bourke of Limerick (right) scored the goal for Adare. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Sun, 26 Sep, 2021 - 17:03
Pat Ryan

Champions Adare remain on track in their Limerick SFC title defence with a 1-9 to 0-8 win over Ballysteen booking their semi-final place.

Adare were 0-7 to 0-2 clear at half time with a run of five unanswered points ensuring their lead with Bourke brothers Hugh and Robbie and Mark Connolly on target.

Early in the second half Robbie Bourke goaled for a 1-8 to 0-3 lead.

David O’Shaughnessy, Willie O’Meara and Pakie Moran had points for Ballysteen but Adare saw off their fightback to advance.

Newcastle West were 1-15 to 1-7 winners over Claughaun to reach the last four.

A Sean Murphy goal had them 1-5 to 0-3 ahead at half time.

The lead was out to 1-12 to 0-4 when Cian Byrnes had a Claughaun goal but there was no denying Newcastle West despite a late run of Gary Bateman points for the city side.

Monaleen had a goal in either half from Ross Kennedy on their way to a 2-8 to 1-7 win over Fr Caseys.

Fr Caseys made the early running and were three points clear but still Monaleen brought a 1- to 0-4 lead into half time.

Kennedy and Robert Browne had goals in quick succession early in the second half and on 40-minutes the game was level. But Fr Caseys only scored once in the final 20-minutes as Monaleen secured a four point win.

Galtee Gaels produced a storming second half to see off Oola; 1-12 to 0-13.

Bob Childs scored a fourth-minute goal for the winners but Oola were 0-6 to 1-2 ahead at half-time with Conor Ryan and Josh Ryan on the mark.

Zach McCarthy points edged Galtee Gaels ahead early in the second half and Oola couldn’t battle back.

Childs and McCarthy scores kept Galtee Gaels clear in the final quarter.

