Kilkenny SHL: Bennettsbridge into league final, battling Mullinavat make shield decider

Mullinavat got the better of a tough Erin’s Own outfit  
Kilkenny's Richie Leahy was on the scoresheet for Bennettsbridge. Picture: INPHO/Donall Farmer

Sun, 26 Sep, 2021 - 15:11
Brendan Buckley

Mullinavat battled their way into the Kilkenny senior hurling league shield final, but had to get the better of a tough Erin’s Own (Castlecomer) outfit to get there.

Going into their rearranged game — this was one of two senior games postponed last weekend due to bereavements — the ’Vat knew a good result would be enough to overtake O’Loughlin Gaels and secure a final spot, which also comes with a place in the championship quarter-finals.

At half-time they trailed the ’Comer men by a point (1-10 to 1-9), but turned in a strong second-half performance, despite going down to 14 men, to win by 2-22 to 2-16. They will play James Stephens in the Shield final next weekend.

In the other rearranged league game, Bennettsbridge booked their place in the league final with a battling win over the Rower-Inistioge. Needing a win to top the table the Bridge had their work cut out as Jack Walsh (3), Pat Lyng (2), Richie Leahy and Kieran Joyce pushed the Rower 0-7 to 0-3 up inside 11 minutes.

But with Nickey Cleere at the helm Bennettsbridge were 0-12 to 0-11 up at half-time, Sean Morrissey and Aidan Cleere getting among a late flurry of Bennettsbridge scores. Nickey Cleere finished his day with eight points (seven frees) as a free-scoring Bennettsbridge — they had nine players on the scoresheet — set up a meeting with Clara in the league final next weekend.

The first round of the Kilkenny senior hurling championship will also be played next weekend. O’Loughlin Gaels will play the Rower-Inistioge, Dicksboro face Lisdowney, while Erin’s Own meet Tullaroan. The final game will see champions Ballyhale Shamrocks, who are chasing a fourth straight title, go up against Graigue-Ballycallan.

#Kilkenny GAA#Hurling
