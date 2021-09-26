Kilkenny SHL: Bennettsbridge into league final, battling Mullinavat make shield decider

Mullinavat battled their way into the Kilkenny senior hurling league shield final, but had to get the better of a tough Erin’s Own (Castlecomer) outfit to get there.

Going into their rearranged game — this was one of two senior games postponed last weekend due to bereavements — the ’Vat knew a good result would be enough to overtake O’Loughlin Gaels and secure a final spot, which also comes with a place in the championship quarter-finals.