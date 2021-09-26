Mayo great Paddy Prendergast passes away

Tralee-based legend was the last surviving member of Mayo's last All-Ireland winning side in 1951
Mayo great Paddy Prendergast passes away

THE great Paddy Prendergast, pictured in Tralee by Domnick Walsh.

Sun, 26 Sep, 2021 - 12:05
John Fogarty

The death has occurred of Mayo great Paddy Prendergast who was the last surviving member of the county’s last All-Ireland SFC winning team in 1951. He was 94.

Ballintubber man Prendergast was a long-time resident of Ballinorig just outside Tralee and was also a member of the side that won the previous year’s final against Louth.

Nicknamed “Ballet”, the former Garda was a renowned full-back, known for his aerial ability and commanding presence at the edge of the square. 

Stationed in Dungloe, he had lined out for Donegal prior to playing senior for his native county in 1948 when they were beaten in the All-Ireland final by Cavan.

Speaking to this newspaper three years ago, Prendergast bemoaned the cumulative impact the consecutive final defeats were having on the current Mayo players. “What upsets me is what it does to the lads who have been playing for the last how many years and the work they’ve been put in and the pride they take in that.

“It’s important that as young people they enjoy life in every way but they’re out there training like hoors, running and breaking their backs and unfortunately they have nothing to show for it. That’s what hurts me more than anything else.” Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

More in this section

Castlehaven need late points to see off stubborn Éire Óg challenge 'I can’t praise the county board enough for this competition which is second to none'
Six-goal Nemo roar back into the quarter-final picture Six-goal Nemo roar back into the quarter-final picture
Meath v Sligo - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 2A Clonakilty secure progress to knockouts but Ballincollig bow out
Mayo great Paddy Prendergast passes away

St Michael’s finish strong to overcome Kiskeam

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

GAATitleGAALogo

Sat, Sept 25

Castlehaven
v
Eire Og

PSFC Round 2

Enniskeane
2pm

Sun, Sept 26

Clyda Rovers
v
Mallow

SAFC Round 2

Glantane
2pm

Watch Here
GAA Logo IE
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices