Mayo great Paddy Prendergast passes away

The death has occurred of Mayo great Paddy Prendergast who was the last surviving member of the county’s last All-Ireland SFC winning team in 1951. He was 94.
Ballintubber man Prendergast was a long-time resident of Ballinorig just outside Tralee and was also a member of the side that won the previous year’s final against Louth.
Nicknamed “Ballet”, the former Garda was a renowned full-back, known for his aerial ability and commanding presence at the edge of the square.
Stationed in Dungloe, he had lined out for Donegal prior to playing senior for his native county in 1948 when they were beaten in the All-Ireland final by Cavan.
Speaking to this newspaper three years ago, Prendergast bemoaned the cumulative impact the consecutive final defeats were having on the current Mayo players. “What upsets me is what it does to the lads who have been playing for the last how many years and the work they’ve been put in and the pride they take in that.
“It’s important that as young people they enjoy life in every way but they’re out there training like hoors, running and breaking their backs and unfortunately they have nothing to show for it. That’s what hurts me more than anything else.” Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.