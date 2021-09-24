Cork Premier IFC: Slick Naomh Abán always in control 

Naomh Abán 0-18 St Nick’s 0-10

Maximum points for Naomh Abán in Group A of the Bon Secours Cork PIFC after they recorded their second victory in Ovens on Friday night. This puts them in a good position to qualify for the knockout stages with a game yet to play.

The Ballyvourney men were 0-11 to 0-2 up at half-time, but a battling St Nick’s put it up to them in the second half. Whilst the Blackpool side couldn’t close the gap to less than six points, it was a big improvement on their 16-point loss to Kanturk.

Fielding an unchanged team from their victory over Macroom, Naomh Abán were always comfortable.

St Nick’s opened the scoring through Stephen O’Callaghan but Naomh Abán were fast to respond, a Conor Ó Criodáin point arriving a minute later. Using the open space to good effect, Maidhc Ó Duinnín lobbed over an excellent point from a very tight angle.

They should have moved further ahead when Pearse Ó Liatháin had a good goal opportunity but his shot was blocked and went out for a ’45 which goalkeeper Finlay Walker slotted over.

Darragh Ó Laoire got their fourth point, and with 10 minutes elapsed they pushed further ahead through Ó Duinnín - another superb point from near the endline. Two more unanswered points before the water-break left them 0-7 to 0-1 in front.

O’Callaghan found the target again for St Nick’s but it was all Naomh Abán for the remainder of the half. They kicked four unanswered points but squandered another goal chance - this time Ó Duinnín hitting the upright and when the ball broke to Dermot Ó Ceallaigh his attempt at a point also hit the woodwork.

St Nick’s started the second half as they did the first, a well-taken point from Danny Morris and Eddie Fuller denied Darragh Ó Laoire a goal. Dean Brosnan was doing his best and a run of points midway through the half from Ciaran Horgan, Liam Coughlan and Morris left six between them.

The margin was six as normal time expired. Then the lead stretched to eight through Darragh Ó Laoire and Dara Ó Loinsigh.

Scorers for Naomh Abán: M Ó Duinnín (0-6, 0-3 frees, 0-1 m), D Ó Laoire (0-3), Dermot Ó Ceallaigh and F Walker (45s) (0-2 each), É Ó Criodáin, C De Róiste (free), D Ó Loinsigh, P Ó Liatháin and Daniel Ó Ceallaigh (0-1 each).

Scorers for St Nick’s: Dean Brosnan (0-1 free), S O’Callaghan and D Morris (0-2 each), C Horgan, D Dunlea, R Long (free) and L Coughlan (free) (0-1 each).

NAOMH ABÁN: F Walker; T Ó Catháin, C Ó Deasúna, A Ó Catháin; É Ó Criodáin, T Ó hAilosa, C De Róiste; C Ó Criodáin, D Ó Loinsigh; Dermot Ó Ceallaigh, P Ó Liatháin, M Ó Liatháin (Capt; D Ó Laoire, M Ó Dunning, J Mac Gill Bhríde.

Subs: Daniel Ó Ceallaigh for M Ó Liatháin (26), R De hide for T Ó Catháin (45), F Ó Loinsigh for É Ó Criodáin (46 inj), M Ó Liatháin for P Ó Liatháin (60), T Ó Catháin for A Ó Catháin (62 inj).

ST NICK’S: E Fuller; E Downey, R Byrne, C Horgan; D Dunlea (Capt), K McCarthy Coade, G Mulcahy; R Downey, Dean Brosnan; S O’Callaghan, D Morris, D Busteed; R Long, L Coughlan, L Forde.

Subs: David Brosnan for D Busteed (half-time), N Goulding for R Long (36), R Brosnan for S O’Callaghan (40), D Milner for L Forde (48 inj), S Cronin for C Horgan 55).

Referee: Michael Collins (Clonakilty).