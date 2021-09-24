Cork Premier IFC: Slick Naomh Abán always in control 

The win puts Naomh Abán in a good position to qualify for the knockout stages with a game yet to play
Cork Premier IFC: Slick Naomh Abán always in control 

Naomh Abán’s Tomaá Ó Cathain gathers possesio under pressure from Ryan Long of St Nick’s in last night’s Cork Premier IFC match at Ovens. Picture: Jim Coughlan

Fri, 24 Sep, 2021 - 22:01
Therese O’Callaghan, Ovens

Naomh Abán 0-18 St Nick’s 0-10 

Maximum points for Naomh Abán in Group A of the Bon Secours Cork PIFC after they recorded their second victory in Ovens on Friday night. This puts them in a good position to qualify for the knockout stages with a game yet to play.

The Ballyvourney men were 0-11 to 0-2 up at half-time, but a battling St Nick’s put it up to them in the second half. Whilst the Blackpool side couldn’t close the gap to less than six points, it was a big improvement on their 16-point loss to Kanturk.

Fielding an unchanged team from their victory over Macroom, Naomh Abán were always comfortable.

St Nick’s opened the scoring through Stephen O’Callaghan but Naomh Abán were fast to respond, a Conor Ó Criodáin point arriving a minute later. Using the open space to good effect, Maidhc Ó Duinnín lobbed over an excellent point from a very tight angle.

They should have moved further ahead when Pearse Ó Liatháin had a good goal opportunity but his shot was blocked and went out for a ’45 which goalkeeper Finlay Walker slotted over.

Darragh Ó Laoire got their fourth point, and with 10 minutes elapsed they pushed further ahead through Ó Duinnín - another superb point from near the endline. Two more unanswered points before the water-break left them 0-7 to 0-1 in front.

O’Callaghan found the target again for St Nick’s but it was all Naomh Abán for the remainder of the half. They kicked four unanswered points but squandered another goal chance - this time Ó Duinnín hitting the upright and when the ball broke to Dermot Ó Ceallaigh his attempt at a point also hit the woodwork.

St Nick’s started the second half as they did the first, a well-taken point from Danny Morris and Eddie Fuller denied Darragh Ó Laoire a goal. Dean Brosnan was doing his best and a run of points midway through the half from Ciaran Horgan, Liam Coughlan and Morris left six between them.

The margin was six as normal time expired. Then the lead stretched to eight through Darragh Ó Laoire and Dara Ó Loinsigh.

Scorers for Naomh Abán: M Ó Duinnín (0-6, 0-3 frees, 0-1 m), D Ó Laoire (0-3), Dermot Ó Ceallaigh and F Walker (45s) (0-2 each), É Ó Criodáin, C De Róiste (free), D Ó Loinsigh, P Ó Liatháin and Daniel Ó Ceallaigh (0-1 each).

Scorers for St Nick’s: Dean Brosnan (0-1 free), S O’Callaghan and D Morris (0-2 each), C Horgan, D Dunlea, R Long (free) and L Coughlan (free) (0-1 each).

NAOMH ABÁN: F Walker; T Ó Catháin, C Ó Deasúna, A Ó Catháin; É Ó Criodáin, T Ó hAilosa, C De Róiste; C Ó Criodáin, D Ó Loinsigh; Dermot Ó Ceallaigh, P Ó Liatháin, M Ó Liatháin (Capt; D Ó Laoire, M Ó Dunning, J Mac Gill Bhríde.

Subs: Daniel Ó Ceallaigh for M Ó Liatháin (26), R De hide for T Ó Catháin (45), F Ó Loinsigh for É Ó Criodáin (46 inj), M Ó Liatháin for P Ó Liatháin (60), T Ó Catháin for A Ó Catháin (62 inj).

ST NICK’S: E Fuller; E Downey, R Byrne, C Horgan; D Dunlea (Capt), K McCarthy Coade, G Mulcahy; R Downey, Dean Brosnan; S O’Callaghan, D Morris, D Busteed; R Long, L Coughlan, L Forde.

Subs: David Brosnan for D Busteed (half-time), N Goulding for R Long (36), R Brosnan for S O’Callaghan (40), D Milner for L Forde (48 inj), S Cronin for C Horgan 55).

Referee: Michael Collins (Clonakilty).

More in this section

Limerick v Kerry - EirGrid Munster GAA Football U20 Championship quarter-final The return of Jack O'Connor and the key issue it raises for Kerry football
Kerry v Limerick - EirGrid GAA Football Under 20 Munster Championship Semi-Final Jack O'Connor set for sensational Kerry return
Kilkenny v Tipperary - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Tipperary GAA confirms end of Teneo sponsorship
#Cork GAA#Gaelic Football
Waterford v Tipperary - Cadbury Munster GAA Football Under 21 Championship Quarter-Final

'It shouldn't be happening': Floodlight failure means Waterford relegation play-off postponed

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

GAATitleGAALogo

Sat, Sept 25

Castlehaven
v
Eire Og

PSFC Round 2

Enniskeane
2pm

Sun, Sept 26

Clyda Rovers
v
Mallow

SAFC Round 2

Glantane
2pm

Watch Here
GAA Logo IE
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices