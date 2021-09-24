'It shouldn't be happening really': Floodlight failure means Waterford play-off postponed

Friday's Waterford SHC relegation play-off between De La Salle and Ballysaggart was called off before throw-in due to floodlight failure at Fraher Field.
The match will be refixed for a later date by the Déise county board. The lights went out three times before the postponement was announced. A crowd of 1,200 filed out of the ground.
"Very disappointed," said Ballysaggart boss Adrian Meagher. "We were looking forward to it, there was a big crowd here. It's awful from everyone's point of view. It shouldn't be happening really. That's life, we have to get on with it now. They're talking about playing it over the weekend, that's not fair on the players either. It's hard to get them going again after that, they were ready for tonight. Hopefully, we'll get a week, we'll come back full spirits and hopefully the lights will be going the next day!"
Meagher would like a week to prepare his team for the rematch. "There was some talk of tomorrow or Sunday but that's not fair on the players either."
It's not the first time that the lights have failed at Fraher Field. The 2016 SHC quarter final between Ballygunner and Abbeyside was abandoned with 15 minutes left.