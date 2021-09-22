Star-studded team enter race for Kerry management job

A heavy-hitting team of stellar names from Kingdom glories past has entered the race for the Kerry senior football management job.
The Kerry county board is currently meeting candidates for the vacant role, after Peter Keane's term in charge expired this year.
Keane remains in contention for a fresh term, along with former manager Jack O'Connor, but a new coalition has emerged to rival those tickets.
Two-time All-Ireland winner Stephen Stack, who won a Munster Club title as Austin Stacks boss, is set to lead the team, which also comprises Seamus Moynihan, Dara Ó Cinnéide and Mickey Ned O Sullivan.
The lineup is futher augmented by much-vaunted coach Donie Buckley, as well as Joe O'Connor, who previously worked with All-Ireland hurling champions Limerick, on S&C.
