Liam O’Neill: GAA 'code of honour' needed to tackle online abuse

Former GAA president Liam O’Neill says people who are subjecting players to online abuse should be “if possible named and shamed”.

Welcoming current president Larry McCarthy’s condemnation of the recent attacks on amateur players following Mayo GAA’s statement on Sunday that some personal comments about their footballers and management were “unnecessary and unacceptable”, O’Neill believes the GAA have become too tolerant of such behaviour.

Going back to his time as Leinster chairman, O’Neill was vocal in his support of players in the wake of remarks both on and off the field and he would like to see action taken against those using social media to lambaste amateur sportspeople.

“I’d have absolute sympathy for the Mayo players and for anybody who gets abuse,” says the Laois man. “Those people who are doing the abusing are often not people who put themselves on the line like our players do. Anybody who has suffered losses knows how terrible they can be and they don’t need somebody rubbing it in to make it worse.

“I’m delighted the Uachtarán has spoken out about it and I think if possible people should be named and shamed. I know the social media companies won’t help us but I think we should have our own code of honour on that one.”

During his term of office, O’Neill remembers one GAA discussion website shutting down as a result of the pressure of moderating the messages on it. He would also like to see the GAA take a firmer stance against those pundits who go over-the-top in their criticism of players.

“The majority of the media are very fair about it and people accept there is awful hurt around a defeat when so much effort is put in.

“On one hand, you have to salute Tyrone for what they achieved but for every winner there is a loser and I think it’s enough to lose without being overly criticised by somebody who has the platform to do it whatever sort of platform it is.

“I do think we tolerate that type of behaviour too much. We really should come out and say, ‘No, people who put themselves on the line deserves our support and admiration and respect.’”

Yesterday McCarthy followed the Mayo County Board and the Gaelic Players Association last week in highlighting that the criticism of James Horan’s players has been excessive.

The Cork man slammed what he terms “inexcusable” commentary on members of the Association.

“Words matter, what one says matters, what one puts in the public domain matters,” McCarthy told GAA.ie. “This was a point I made at Congress in February 2021 in the context of, what Bob Costas calls, a corrosive assault on civility.

“That corrosive assault has been perpetrated recently by members of the ‘critics collective’ and by many people who term themselves supporters in their reaction to the All-Ireland football final.

“The criticism emanating from these people has been overly harsh, unfair and in some cases downright cowardly. It has gone well beyond fair analysis of team performance. Critical evaluation of match performance is fine, and expected, but overly harsh scrutiny of amateur players is unjustifiable. It is inexcusable when it moves beyond the realm of what happens on the field.”

The GAA president was shocked by the comments which have emerged on social media platforms.

“It beggars belief that people who consider themselves supporters of a team would castigate members of that team, the management and the county committee in a crude and, in some cases, personal fashion. Nobody sets out to play badly, nobody sets out to lose an All-Ireland, but it happens.

“Supporters, who are members of GAA clubs, who attend club games, and who know the commitment and sacrifice the players make, understand this. Unfortunately, it is a point that seems to have escaped far too many people in the last week.

“Stop unwarranted critiques of GAA members. Stop this corrosive assault on civility. Perspective is needed when commenting on games and sport in general — not least when players are amateurs.

“None of us know the long-lasting impact of this type of harsh criticism on amateur players and we need to be mindful of the positive mental health of others.”