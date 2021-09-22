Carla Rowe: 'I am already nearly gunning for the challenge of next year'

Dublin forward Carla Rowe remains hopeful that Mick Bohan – who she describes as "the best manager in the country" – will stick with the Sky Blues for a sixth campaign.

Dublin’s hopes of five-in-a-row were derailed earlier this month when Meath beat them 1-11 to 0-12 in a gripping TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship final.

After the game, an emotional Bohan suggested that defeat was the ‘end of the road’ for a number of his players, while he didn’t clarify his future with the county.

But Rowe (26), who has started all eight of the All-Ireland Finals since 2014, believes Bohan should stay on to help Dublin bounce back next year.

“Mick is very genuine and that came across in the interviews and it was the exact same in the dressing room with the girls,” said Rowe.

“We have made so many memories and battled hard together. Losing the final was a difficult one for players and management. The whole dressing room was quite emotional.

“I would be hopeful that he will stay. That one is always a conversation that happens a little while after the All-Ireland, between him and the county board.

“He wouldn’t have liked to leave a stone unturned, and he never does. That one will hurt, so I would be hopeful that he will come back and we will go again and correct some of the things that went wrong.

“He is the best manager in the country, in the Ladies game certainly. It would be great to have him back and we would be really, really hoping that he will come back.”

Bohan took charge of Dublin for a second stint in December 2016, following three successive TG4 All-Ireland Final defeats for the Jackies.

Six of the players who started the September 5 loss to Meath were also in the starting 15 when Dublin lost the decider back in 2014.

Of that cohort, Sinéad Aherne is 34, Siobhán McGrath is 32, while Lyndsey Davey and Sinéad Goldrick are 31.

Lidl ambassador and Dublin footballer Carla Rowe at the announcement of the Lidl #SeriousSupport Schools Programme at Portmarnock Community School.

“We haven’t got any confirmation of any retirements because you have the few days after the final with the group, then you go off and chat again in a couple of weeks.”

Rowe scored a point in the narrow loss against Meath but she still hasn’t seen the game and says it will take another couple of weeks before the group get together and watch the footage.

“It’s been a long two weeks,” said Rowe.

“For me, it’s probably just a bit of shock, not the shock of being beaten by Meath, but the shock of a win being taken away after four years of being successful.

“It’s a hard one to even put words on now. I haven’t even fully digested it. I can’t bring myself to watch the match yet. But I will do that soon and start learning from it.

“I am already nearly gunning for the challenge of next year, even though we are only two weeks out but that is what defeat does.”

