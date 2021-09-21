McGeary: 'Playing without fear' was the Tyrone mantra

Tyrone defender Kieran McGeary has jumped to the defence of under fire Mayo, admitting he knows exactly how it feels to be criticised after an All-Ireland final defeat.

A statement from the Mayo county board last Sunday noted 'a number of personal attacks on both players and team management' since the previous weekend's final loss to Tyrone, claiming these are 'unnecessary and unacceptable'.

GAA President Larry McCarthy this afternoon weighed in on the issue when he hit out at the 'overly harsh, unfair and in some cases down-right cowardly' commentary 'following the aftermath of the All-Ireland football final'.

McGeary, the PwC GAA/GPA Player of the Month for August, said Tyrone received criticism themselves after their final defeat to Dublin in 2018.

"Honestly, going back to 2018, we weren't the most liked team going back to the county either, you get that (criticism)," said McGeary, who maintained that Mayo deserve huge credit for reaching so many finals over the last decade.

"For Mayo being there in finals seven times in the last how many years, that's tough on the players. For a number of them it was their first time, some of them three times, some of them seven.

"If you take off your Mayo hat and stand back for a second, seven All-Ireland final defeats for some of them - that's not easy. It's not nice then to be criticised after trying your best, management or players.

"They were the pace-settings and the trend-setters for a team that can continue to achieve at the top level. We were always quarter-final, first-round or semi-final, over the last number of years. Mayo have been back and back and back, all the time. That's credit to those players.

"That's some resilience to do that, regardless of what anyone has to say about management or individuals."

McGeary, a contender for the Footballer of the Year award, said playing without fear was one of the reasons Tyrone were able to score a landmark All-Ireland win this year.

"We had small things this year that we said, one of them was 'Head, legs, heart' and if you were to use those three things in your game, that would take you through it," said the schoolteacher.

"Playing without fear was one of the big ones too and the ability to know that you're trusted, that you're trusted to make a decision.

"The other thing that Pete Donnelly always talked about was putting out fires. As soon as you see a fire, go and put it out."

Tyrone have typically cut their cloth to measure and spent considerably less on team preparation than other top counties.

In 2019, Club Tyrone stalwart Mark Conway stated that 'Tyrone run a very, very tight ship in terms of spending on its county teams. In my estimation, there are only about half a dozen counties that would spend less than Tyrone. We're on a very tight budget'.

Two years earlier, in 2017, a row erupted in Tyrone over claims that players had been asked to pay £15 for various training items.

"It is crazy what they (other counties) are putting in, it definitely is," said McGeary on the cost of preparing inter-county teams. "It's scary to think that as the game continues to evolve, are the back accounts going to continue to evolve as well?"

McGeary said the reality is that Tyrone receive plenty of 'silent support'.

"We do have a lot of backing, we do have a lot of silent support," he said. "Maybe it's not to the forefront like other counties, definitely not, but look, we have a lot of backing here and if you ever go knocking there are people in Tyrone that are more than willing to give a helping hand."