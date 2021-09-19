Kerry SFC: No welcome mat for Spa in senior ranks as Dr Crokes show their class

Newly promoted Spa — who won the 2020 Kerry intermediate club title last week — had a tough start to life in the senior ranks as they suffered a 2-22 to 2-10 defeat to Dr Crokes.

The winners led 1-5 to 0-4 at the first water break with Micheal Burns scoring their goal in the eighth minute while Tony Brosnan also looked threatening. An Evan Cronin goal in the 26th minute gave Spa confidence as they trailed by four points (1-9 to 1-5) at the interval.