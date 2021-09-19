Kerry SFC: No welcome mat for Spa in senior ranks as Dr Crokes show their class

Newly promoted Spa — who won the 2020 Kerry intermediate club title last week — had a tough start to life in the senior ranks as they suffered a 2-22 to 2-10 defeat to Dr Crokes.
The winners led 1-5 to 0-4 at the first water break with Micheal Burns scoring their goal in the eighth minute while Tony Brosnan also looked threatening. An Evan Cronin goal in the 26th minute gave Spa confidence as they trailed by four points (1-9 to 1-5) at the interval.
But Crokes started to go through the gears with Brosnan (0-8) and Burns (1-5) their chief marksmen. A Mike Foley goal kept Spa in touch as Dr Crokes led 1-17 to 2-8 at the end third quarter.
However, once a Mark O’Shea effort deceived Spa keeper James Devane and ended up in the net it was game over. Spa will hope to get back to winning ways next weekend when they travel to face Kenmare Shamrocks.
Na Gaeil secured an impressive win in the intermediate championship away to Laune Rangers with keeper Devon Burns kicking the winning point from a 45 (1-9 to 0-11). Darragh Carmody got the Tralee side’s goal while Diarmuid O’Connor kicked two magnificent points. Crucially the win secures Na Gaeil’s intermediate status for the second year running.
An Ghaeltacht were favourites to beat Milltown/Castlemaine but the game finished level on 0-10 to 1-7 while Ballydonoghue had a 4-16 to 1-9 win over Dromid Pearses.
In the Junior Premier championship, Gneeveguilla survived a terrific Ballymacelligott comeback to win 2-12 to 1-12. Listry proved too strong for Finuge in the same group winning 3-12 to 1-5.
Elsewhere in Group 4 in Junior Premier, Fossa and the Clifford brothers came to Listowel and enjoyed a good 3-11 to 0-11 win, with David scoring 1-7 for the winners.