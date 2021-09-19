Kerry SFC: No welcome mat for Spa in senior ranks as Dr Crokes show their class

Newly promoted Spa had a tough start to life in the senior ranks as they suffered a 2-22 to 2-10 defeat to Dr Crokes
Kerry SFC: No welcome mat for Spa in senior ranks as Dr Crokes show their class

Tony Brosnan: Part of the Dr Crokes side who were big winners over Spa. 

Sun, 19 Sep, 2021 - 21:02
Mortimer Murphy

Newly promoted Spa — who won the 2020 Kerry intermediate club title last week — had a tough start to life in the senior ranks as they suffered a 2-22 to 2-10 defeat to Dr Crokes.

The winners led 1-5 to 0-4 at the first water break with Micheal Burns scoring their goal in the eighth minute while Tony Brosnan also looked threatening. An Evan Cronin goal in the 26th minute gave Spa confidence as they trailed by four points (1-9 to 1-5) at the interval.

But Crokes started to go through the gears with Brosnan (0-8) and Burns (1-5) their chief marksmen. A Mike Foley goal kept Spa in touch as Dr Crokes led 1-17 to 2-8 at the end third quarter.

However, once a Mark O’Shea effort deceived Spa keeper James Devane and ended up in the net it was game over. Spa will hope to get back to winning ways next weekend when they travel to face Kenmare Shamrocks.

Na Gaeil secured an impressive win in the intermediate championship away to Laune Rangers with keeper Devon Burns kicking the winning point from a 45 (1-9 to 0-11). Darragh Carmody got the Tralee side’s goal while Diarmuid O’Connor kicked two magnificent points. Crucially the win secures Na Gaeil’s intermediate status for the second year running.

An Ghaeltacht were favourites to beat Milltown/Castlemaine but the game finished level on 0-10 to 1-7 while Ballydonoghue had a 4-16 to 1-9 win over Dromid Pearses.

In the Junior Premier championship, Gneeveguilla survived a terrific Ballymacelligott comeback to win 2-12 to 1-12. Listry proved too strong for Finuge in the same group winning 3-12 to 1-5.

Elsewhere in Group 4 in Junior Premier, Fossa and the Clifford brothers came to Listowel and enjoyed a good 3-11 to 0-11 win, with David scoring 1-7 for the winners.

More in this section

Kerry SHC: Late goal secures 26th Kerry crown for John Meyler's Kilmoyley Kerry SHC: Late goal secures 26th Kerry crown for John Meyler's Kilmoyley
Meath v Sligo - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 2A Tipperary SFC: Conor Ryan earns Loughmore late draw on hectic day of championship action
Anto Finnegan: Antrim has lost not just one of its finest Gaels. It has lost a wonderful person Anto Finnegan: Antrim has lost not just one of its finest Gaels. It has lost a wonderful person
#Kerry GAA#Gaelic Football
Kerry SFC: No welcome mat for Spa in senior ranks as Dr Crokes show their class

Cork senior camogie championship: Enniskeane and Glen Rovers notch impressive wins

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

GAATitleGAALogo

Fri, Sept 17

Kanturk
v
Blarney

SAHC Round 2

Mallow
8pm

Sat, Sept 18

St. Finbarr's
v
Erins Own

PSHC Round 2

Páirc Uí Chaoimh
7.30pm

Watch Here
GAA Logo IE
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices