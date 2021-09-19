Premier IHC: Kilworth prove much too strong for Aghada

There was no denying Kilworth their win but they still have to play Ballinhassig while Aghada who have no points to date meet Ballincollig in their final game.
Sun, 19 Sep, 2021 - 18:06
Paddy Ryan

Kilworth 0-28 Aghada 1-16 

Kilworth were worthy winners over Aghada in the Co-Op Superstores Premier IHC Round 2 at Castlelyons on Saturday. The sides were level on four occasions in the opening half.

The overall strength and power of Kilworth proved decisive as they scored 0-14 in each half.

Jeremy Saich and Will Condonhad early Kilworth points. Aghada led briefly when Jake O'Donoghuy put Darragh Ryan in for a goal. Eoin Carey was in great form for the winners at centreback. Carey had four long-range points in the first half. By the first water break the winners led 0-7 to 1-3.

Willie Leahy levelled on the resumption 0-7 to 1-4. They were also level 1-5 to 0-8 and 1-7 to 0-10 when John Looney and Liam Whelan exchanged points.

By half time Kilworth with some good points byNoel McNamara (2) and Will Condon led 0-14 to 1-8. Willie Leahy having the East Cork sides point just before half-time.

Both sides exchanged points on the resumption. Kilworth had four early points by Noel McNamara (two frees) Brian Sheehan and Liam Whelan.

In this period Aghada had points by Willie Leahy (free) and Darragh Ryan. By the second water break Kilworth were 0-21 to 1-14 clear.

Noel McNamara had two rapid points with impressive Eoin McGrath placing Eoin Carey for his fifth point.

A pointed free by McNamara made it 0-25 to 1-14. Kilworth finished very strong adding three late points by Noel McNamara, James McCarthy and Michael Sheehan.

Aghada keeper Ciaran O'Shea saved a late penalty from Noel McNamara.Willie Leahy completed the scoring with two late points for the Imokillyside.

There was no denying Kilworth their win but they still have to play Ballinhassig while Aghada who have no points to date meet Ballincollig in their final game.

Scorers for Kilworth: N McNamara (0-11, 9f); E Carey (0-5) L Whelan, W Condon (0-3 each); J Saich (0-2); K Walsh (f), M Sheehan, J McCarthy, B Sheehan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Aghada: W Leahy (0-9, 6f); D Ryan (1-1); J Looney (0-3); C Fleming, M Russell, M McCarthy (0-1 each).

KILWORTH: K Walsh; K Lane, M McNamara, A O'Hara; N Byrne, E Carey, E McGrath; B' Tobin, J Saich; J McCarthy, L Whelan, B Sheehan; N McNamara, W Condon, J Sheehan.

Subs: S Keane for L Whelan; D Twomey for J Saich; M Gowen for M McNamara; M Sheehan for J Sheehan.

AGHADA: C Sheehan; D Leahy, J McDonnell, T Hartnett; M Russell, M McCarthy, D Creedon; C Fleming, J O'Donoghue; D Ryan, WLeahy, K O'Shea; J O'Hanlon, P O'Neill, J Looney.

Subs: D Rice for D Leahy; D Collins for J O'Donoghue; M Leahy for W Leahy (blood); A Stafford for P O'Neill.

Referee: Brian Sweeney (Erin's Own).

#Cork GAA#Hurling
