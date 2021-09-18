Former Antrim footballer Anto Finnegan passes away

The former Saffon captain played for his county for 11 years was diagnosed with Motor Neuron Disease in 2012 at the age of 39.
Dublin manager Jim Gavin and Tyrone manager Mickey Harte, alongside former Antrim footballer Anto Finnegan and his children Conall and Ava ahead of the 2017 All-Ireland SFC semi-final between Tyrone and Dubline. 

Sat, 18 Sep, 2021 - 23:41
Colm O’Connor

Tributes have been paid to former Antrim footballer Anto Finnegan who passed away earlier this evening.

He was 48.

The former Saffon captain who played for his county for 11 years was diagnosed with Motor Neuron Disease in 2012 at the age of 39.

He went on to create an organisation, deterMND, to raise awareness of the condition.

His club CLG Naomh Pól confirmed the sad news tonight on twitter: “It is with the utmost sadness that we learn of the passing of our friend, former player, coach, mentor & ambassador Anto Finnegan. This world has lost a fine man. Our deepest sympathies to Alison, Conall, Ava & the Finnegan & Dowdall families. Suaimhneas síoraí dá anam uasal."

Dublin's Brian Fenton tweeted: "Rest In Peace Anto Finnegan. Legend doesn’t do him service."

Sinn Féin National Chairperson Declan Kearney wrote on social media: "Anto Finnegan was an inspirational Antrim Gael. Anto made the rest of us feel big. He personified such great resilience & determination."

