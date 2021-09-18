Gleeson the difference as Mount Sion edge Passage

Gleeson the difference as Mount Sion edge Passage

Passage's Mikey Cummins and Mount Sion's Luke O'Brien battle for possession in the Waterford SHC quarter-final at Walsh Park on Saturday evening. Picture: Patrick Browne

Sat, 18 Sep, 2021 - 19:21
Tomás McCarthy, Walsh Park

Waterford SHC quarter-final 

Mount Sion 2-19 

Passage 3-15 

2016 Hurler of the Year Austin Gleeson shot 2-4 from full-forward as Mount Sion squeezed past Eastern rivals Passage at Walsh Park in this Waterford SHC quarter-final.

The Waterford star buried a second-half penalty to put his side five points up but a Killian Fitzgerald goal with six minutes remaining brought Passage level. 

Injury time points from Martin O’Neill and Stephen Roche sealed the win for the Monastery men who had 19 wides over the hour. Former county panellists Roche (0-3) and Owen Whelan (0-2) were immense while Luke O’Brien was commanding at centre back.

Mikey Cummins scored 1-10 for Passage (1-1 from play) while Liam Flynn and Fitzgerald also netted. 

Paul Carley’s side lost three-time All-Star Noel Connors to injury in the ninth minute after he made a goal-saving tackle to deny John Kennedy.

Former Waterford goalkeeper Ian O’Regan was ruled out for Sion before throw in and his place was taken by Richie Roche. A terrific run from Thomas Connors set up Mikey Cummins for a Passage goal on 12 minutes. Two minutes later, Austin Gleeson won a ruck ball and burst through to fire past Eddy Lynch (1-3 each). The number 14 had 1-3 to his name by the interval. Liam Flynn forced home a second Passage goal three minutes into injury time to give them a 2-8 to 1-9 lead.

Entering the final quarter, Alan Kirwan was fouled for a Sion penalty and Gleeson sent Eddy Lynch the wrong way (2-15 to 2-10). A scrappy goal by Killian Fitzgerald and the accuracy of Cummins from frees levelled matters entering three minutes of injury time but Sion snuck ahead with those late, late points from O’Neill and Roche.

Scorers for Mount Sion: A Gleeson 2-4 (1-0 pen), M O’Neill 0-8 (7fs), S Roche 0-3, O Whelan 0-2, L O’Brien, D Butler 0-1 each.

Scorers for Passage: M Cummins 1-10 (8fs, 1 65), K Fitzgerald 1-2, L Flynn 1-1, G Cullinane, M Fitzgerald 0-1 each.

MOUNT SION: R Roche; M Daykin, P Penkert, PJ Fanning; Martin F O'Neill, S O'Neill, L O’Brien; A Kirwan, O Whelan; M Gaffney, S Roche, Martin O’Neill; J Gleeson, A Gleeson, J Kennedy.

Subs: D Butler for J Gleeson (41), M Hoban for Penkert (50).

PASSAGE: E Lynch, K Cullinane, N Connors, C O’Neill; D Lynch, E Reilly, J Roche; S Lynch, O Connors; T Connors, K Fitzgerald, G Cullinane; M Cummins, L Flynn, M Fitzgerald.

Subs: J Burke for N Connors (9), J Whitty for S Lynch (18), P Walsh for O Connors (HT).

Referee: T Walsh

More in this section

Tipperary Press Event in Advance of GAA All Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Final Éire Óg outfought by clinical Carrigaline 
Kingston leads the way as Douglas hurlers secure knockout place Kingston leads the way as Douglas hurlers secure knockout place
Kildare v Down - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final Unified North Kerry make a winning start
Gleeson the difference as Mount Sion edge Passage

Pratt injury overshadows Bride Rovers's win

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

GAATitleGAALogo

Fri, Sept 17

Kanturk
v
Blarney

SAHC Round 2

Mallow
8pm

Sat, Sept 18

St. Finbarr's
v
Erins Own

PSHC Round 2

Páirc Uí Chaoimh
7.30pm

Watch Here
GAA Logo IE
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices