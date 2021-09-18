Gleeson the difference as Mount Sion edge Passage

Waterford SHC quarter-final

Mount Sion 2-19

Passage 3-15

2016 Hurler of the Year Austin Gleeson shot 2-4 from full-forward as Mount Sion squeezed past Eastern rivals Passage at Walsh Park in this Waterford SHC quarter-final.

The Waterford star buried a second-half penalty to put his side five points up but a Killian Fitzgerald goal with six minutes remaining brought Passage level.

Injury time points from Martin O’Neill and Stephen Roche sealed the win for the Monastery men who had 19 wides over the hour. Former county panellists Roche (0-3) and Owen Whelan (0-2) were immense while Luke O’Brien was commanding at centre back.

Mikey Cummins scored 1-10 for Passage (1-1 from play) while Liam Flynn and Fitzgerald also netted.

Paul Carley’s side lost three-time All-Star Noel Connors to injury in the ninth minute after he made a goal-saving tackle to deny John Kennedy.

Former Waterford goalkeeper Ian O’Regan was ruled out for Sion before throw in and his place was taken by Richie Roche. A terrific run from Thomas Connors set up Mikey Cummins for a Passage goal on 12 minutes. Two minutes later, Austin Gleeson won a ruck ball and burst through to fire past Eddy Lynch (1-3 each). The number 14 had 1-3 to his name by the interval. Liam Flynn forced home a second Passage goal three minutes into injury time to give them a 2-8 to 1-9 lead.

Entering the final quarter, Alan Kirwan was fouled for a Sion penalty and Gleeson sent Eddy Lynch the wrong way (2-15 to 2-10). A scrappy goal by Killian Fitzgerald and the accuracy of Cummins from frees levelled matters entering three minutes of injury time but Sion snuck ahead with those late, late points from O’Neill and Roche.

Scorers for Mount Sion: A Gleeson 2-4 (1-0 pen), M O’Neill 0-8 (7fs), S Roche 0-3, O Whelan 0-2, L O’Brien, D Butler 0-1 each.

Scorers for Passage: M Cummins 1-10 (8fs, 1 65), K Fitzgerald 1-2, L Flynn 1-1, G Cullinane, M Fitzgerald 0-1 each.

MOUNT SION: R Roche; M Daykin, P Penkert, PJ Fanning; Martin F O'Neill, S O'Neill, L O’Brien; A Kirwan, O Whelan; M Gaffney, S Roche, Martin O’Neill; J Gleeson, A Gleeson, J Kennedy.

Subs: D Butler for J Gleeson (41), M Hoban for Penkert (50).

PASSAGE: E Lynch, K Cullinane, N Connors, C O’Neill; D Lynch, E Reilly, J Roche; S Lynch, O Connors; T Connors, K Fitzgerald, G Cullinane; M Cummins, L Flynn, M Fitzgerald.

Subs: J Burke for N Connors (9), J Whitty for S Lynch (18), P Walsh for O Connors (HT).

Referee: T Walsh