Kingston leads the way as Douglas hurlers secure knockout place

Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier SHCDouglas 0-23

Newtownshandrum 0-15

DOUGLAS are through to the knock-out stages of the Co-Op Superstores Premier senior hurling championship after their win over Newtownshandrum at Glantane.

By half-time they were well in control having dominated the first-half but as expected Newtown hit back after the break and made it tough for the city side.

But even at that Douglas never looked like losing with their opponents only scoring two points from play for the entire game and if it wasn't for the accuracy of Jamie Coughlan (12) from frees they would have been in trouble.

The high free count will be of concern to the winners but that is something they will have time to work on in the coming weeks as they prepare for their final group game against Bishopstown in a fortnight.

In their opening win over the Glen the work rate of all was outstanding and that continued as they never gave Newtown a chance to settle on the ball.

They had impressive displays all over the pitch with experienced players like Stephen Moylan, Eoin Cadogan and Mark Harrington leading by example.

Cillian O'Donovan and Conor Kingston were rock solid either side of Harrington in the half-back line while Shane Kingston and Alan Cadogan caught the eye in attack.

The city side got much the better start, with Dolan opening the scoring and Mark O'Connor adding their second. Four from Shane Kingston, along with a second from Dolan had them 0-7 to no score in front after 13 minutes.

Sean Griffin got Newtown off the mark, their only score from play in the first-half, with Kingston hitting two more to keep Douglas well in control as they led 0-9 to 0-1 at the water break.

Kingston, Dolan and Hartnett all raised white flags, before Coughlan got Newtown's second of the afternoon, with 26 minutes gone.

Diarmuid O'Mahony replied and three late frees from Coughlan saw it 0-14 to 0-6 at half-time.

Jerry Lane opened the scoring in the second-half, with a Kingston double leaving nine between the sides after 35 minutes.

Two Coughlan frees reduced the deficit and he hit three more before the water break, with Cadogan and Turnbull replying, to make it 0-19 to 0-11 at that point.

Cadogan kept the scoreboard ticking over for Douglas, with Coughlan maintaining his accuracy from frees to keep his side within shouting distance.

Kingston raised another white flag and with five minutes to go Douglas led 0-20 to 0-12. Credit to Newtown they threw everything at their opponents but the Douglas defence stood strong.

Mattie Ryan and Coughlan pointed frees, but two late Kingston frees saw the city side run out deserving winners to secure their spot in the knock-out stages.

They now have a chance to top the group if they beat Bishopstown but for now they can be happy in the knowledge they are through with a game to spare.

Scorers for Douglas: S Kingston 0-14 (8f), E Dolan 0-3, A Cadogan 0-2, M O'Connor, B Hartnett, D O'Mahony, B Turnbull 0-1 each.

Scorers for Newtownshandrum: J Coughlan 0-12 (12f), M Ryan (1f), S Griffin ,J Lane 0-1 each.

DOUGLAS: D Maher; D Murphy, E Cadogan, N Walsh; C Kingston, M Harrington, C O'Donovan; B Hartnett, S Moylan; E Dolan, S Kingston, M O'Connor; A Cadogan, B Turnbull, D O'Mahony.

Subs: M Howell for M O'Connor (27m inj), A O'Connell for D O'Mahony (44m inj), D Harte for E Dolan (58), S Donegan for B Turnbull (60).

NEWTOWNSHANDRUM: J Bowles; D Hawe, R Fallon, M Ryan; K O'Sullivan, T O'Mahony, C Twomey; C Bowles, C O'Brien; D O'Connor, C Griffin, J Coughlan; D Guiney, M Thompson, S Griffin.

Subs: P O'Sullivan for D Hawe (16), J Lane for M Thompson (ht), D McCarthy for D O'Connor (44).

Referee: Niall O'Neill, Midleton.