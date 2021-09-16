Munster chiefs confirm the return of post-primary schools GAA next month

Munster GAA chiefs have today confirmed that post-primary schools competitions will resume next month.

Comhairle Iar-Bhunscoileanna na Mumhan was forced to pull the pin on all their games last February due to government restrictions and lockdowns.

The first matches will throw in on October 6th with U15 football competitions across the five grades. U16 and a half hurling will follow a week later.

Provincial bosses have tweaked formats with all competitions - bar the blue riband Harty Cup and Corn Uí Mhuirí- to be run on a straight knockout basis.

Those U19 'A' hurling (Harty) and football (Corn Uí Mhuirí) competitions will have a 'back door' system for any teams that lose in the opening round.

It is hoped, once circumstances allow, that all competitions will return to their normal formats in September 2022.

The Corn Uí Mhuirí gets underway November 3rd while the Harty Cup is set to get underway on November 10.

HARTY CUP (R1 DRAFT FIXTURES): Gaelcholaiste Mhuire an Mhainistir Thuaidh v Hamilton High School Bandon (Winner progresses directly to quarter-final); Ardscoil Rís v Nenagh CBS; Thurles CBS v St Flannans College, Ennis; Blackwater Community School v St Colman's College, Fermoy; St Joseph’s Tulla v De La Salle Waterford (Winner progresses directly to quarter-final); Midleton CBS v CBC; Cashel Community School v Our Lady's Templemore.

CORN UÍ MHURÍ (R1 DRAFT FIXTURES): Colaiste na Sceilge v Skibbereen Community School; St Flannan’s College, Ennis v Mercy Mounthawk; Highschool Clonmel v St Brendan's, Killarney; Scoil Pobal Rathmore v PS Chorcha Dhuibhne; Clonakilty Community College v Colaiste Chriost Rí; Intermediate School Killorglin v Tralee CBS (Winner progresses directly to quarter-final); Hamilton High School Bandon v Colaiste Choilm Ballincollig. Rochestown has a bye to round two

.