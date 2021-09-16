Munster chiefs confirm the return of post-primary schools GAA next month

Munster GAA chiefs have today confirmed that post-primary schools competitions will resume next month.
Comhairle Iar-Bhunscoileanna na Mumhan was forced to pull the pin on all their games last February due to government restrictions and lockdowns.
The first matches will throw in on October 6th with U15 football competitions across the five grades. U16 and a half hurling will follow a week later.
Provincial bosses have tweaked formats with all competitions - bar the blue riband Harty Cup and Corn Uí Mhuirí- to be run on a straight knockout basis.
Those U19 'A' hurling (Harty) and football (Corn Uí Mhuirí) competitions will have a 'back door' system for any teams that lose in the opening round.
It is hoped, once circumstances allow, that all competitions will return to their normal formats in September 2022.
The Corn Uí Mhuirí gets underway November 3rd while the Harty Cup is set to get underway on November 10.
