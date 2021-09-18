Watch live: St Finbarr's and Erin's Own meet in Cork Premier SHC

After both securing eye-catching wins in the opening round of the Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier SHC, St Finbarr's and Erin's Own face off in Páirc Ui Chaoimh knowing the winner will all but seal their passage to the quarter-final.

Cahalane brothers Conor, Jack and Damian stood out as they beat Charleville 4-22 to 2-15 in their opening tussle while Erin's Own stunned defending champions Blackrock in their opening game.