Watch live: St Finbarr's and Erin's Own meet in Cork Premier SHC

After both securing eye-catching wins in the opening round of the Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier SHC, St Finbarr's and Erin's Own face off in Páirc Ui Chaoimh
Shane O'Keeffe, Blackrock challenges Cathal Lenihan, Erins Own in the Cork Premier SHC first round clash. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Sat, 18 Sep, 2021 - 18:47

After both securing eye-catching wins in the opening round of the Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier SHC, St Finbarr's and Erin's Own face off in Páirc Ui Chaoimh knowing the winner will all but seal their passage to the quarter-final.

Cahalane brothers Conor, Jack and Damian stood out as they beat Charleville 4-22 to 2-15 in their opening tussle while Erin's Own stunned defending champions Blackrock in their opening game.

They will be looking to impress in front of the Examiner Sport cameras for the second week in a row as they look to continue their form and reach the business end of the championship.

Patrick Mulcahy and Mark Landers will guide you through the action from 7pm ahead of the 7.30 start at Cork GAA HQ.

