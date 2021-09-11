Cork Premier SHC: St Finbarr's lay down a marker with emphatic victory

St Finbarr’s 4-22 Charleville 2-15

St Finbarr’s set down a big marker in the PSHC by dismissing a lively but ultimately outclassed Charleville in Mallow on Saturday afternoon.

Led by the brothers Cahalane (Conor, Jack and Damien) the city side were dominant for significant portions of this one with Charleville struggling to get their hands on the ball as the powerful Barr’s side powered past last season’s Senior A champions.

Right from the off, points came easy for the men in blue who set about their task with no indication that they had only come together after last weekend’s football was completed.

Barr’s manager Ronan Curran was happy with his side’s display but the Cork legend knows that things are likely to get more difficult as the group stages progress.

“Not a bad start to be fair - happy with that” said Curran at the full-time whistle. “We didn’t really know where we were after only getting to see a lot of the guys last week so of course you would be getting a bit nervous coming in but I think we did ok.

“We got a good start with some early goals. We really did look dangerous I thought but we still have a lot to improve on – particularly looking to next week which looks like a step up – particularly after seeing Erin's Own’s win last night. We are still seed three and will be up against seed two next week so we will have to try our best again for that.” For Charleville manager Mark Foley this one will have to go down as a learning curve. “Looking at the game I suppose it looked like a bit of a step up for us but to be fair to St Finbarr’s I thought they used the ball very well, were very good in the tackle, used the spare hand very well and took their scores very well. “ St Finbarr’s started in impressive fashion and led by 2-7 to 0-4 with just 15 minutes on the clock. Points from Ben Cunningham, Eoin Keane and Jack Cahalane along with a brace of net busters from Brian Hayes and Billy Hennessy had the victors in control as Charleville struggled to contest.

The Avondhu men managed to cut the gap soon after the first water break thanks to a brilliant Darragh Fitzgibbon goal but the city men continued to dominate and goaled again on 27 minutes - Damien Cahalane netted in close to give the Barr’s a lead of 3-13 to 1-8 at the break.

The second half again showed the gulf in class with St Finbarr’s pushing 16 clear - their fourth goal coming from a Ian Lordan penalty – Charleville finished the scoring with their second major on the stroke of full time from James O’Brien.

Scorers for St Finbarr’s: B Cunningham (0-7 2f, 1 '65); D Cahalane, B Hayes (1-1 each); C Cahalane (0-4, 2f); I Lordan (pen) B Hennessy (1-0 each); E Finn, J Cahalane (0-3 each); G O’Connor, E Keane, E Twomey (0-1 each).

Charleville: D Fitzgibbon (1-5 2f); A Cagney (0-3, 1f); J O’Brien (1-0); D Casey (0-2); J O’Callaghan, G Kelleher, D O’Flynn, J Doyle, T Hawe (0-1 each).

ST FINBARR’S: S Hurley; J Burns, D Cahalane, O Murphy; G O’Connor, E Keane, B Hennessy; C Walsh, C Dennehy; B Cunningham, E Twomey, E Finn; C Cahalane, B Hayes, J Cahalane.

Subs: C Keane for B Cunningham (45), I Lordan for E Finn (50), S Cunningham for C Cahalane (56).

CHARLEVILLE: C Reynolds; D Butler, J Meade, M O’Flynn; A Dennehy, J Barry, F Cagney; J O’Callaghan, C O’Carroll; G Kelleher, D Fitzgibbon, D O’Flynn; J Doyle, A Cagney, T Hawe.

Subs: D Casey for T Hawe (inj, 21), C Buckley for M O’Flynn (half time), J O’Brien for G Kelleher (45).

Referee: C McAllister (Aghada)