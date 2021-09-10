Magnificent Erin’s Own leave champions Blackrock reeling in Cork Premier SHC opener

Cork Premier SHC: Erin’s Own 2-18 Blackrock 1-19

Erin’s Own were magnificent in this terrific Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier SHC at Páirc Uí Rinn.

The reigning county champions had no answer to a determined and well-oiled east Cork outfit. Managed by Martin Bowen, the winners were really sharp putting in a tremendous effort all over the pitch. But they will be particularly grateful to goalkeeper Shay Bowen who pulled off a brilliant save from an Alan Connolly penalty early in the fourth quarter. As well, Robbie O’Flynn was unrelenting tallying six points.

When these sides met in the group stage last season, the Rockies prevailed by four points. The sides were tied 1-12 apiece after a marvellous first-half that saw the teams level seven times. Erin’s Own then pushed four clear, and it was Sam Guilfoyle’s goal just after the second water-break that floored the titleholders.

Erin’s own signalled their intent in that opening 30 minutes with four goal opportunities but they only managed to put one away thanks in the main to custodian Gavin Connolly and his full back line.

Blackrock were first to score when Mark O’Keeffe found the target after a quick ball out of defence from John Cashman to his brother Niall.

Erin’s Own, with the breeze to their backs, were quick to reply when Robbie O’Flynn slotted over. The scores were coming thick and fast. By the 10th minute the Rockies edged ahead, 0-5 to 0-3. The concession of a couple of frees that Eoghan Murphy was happy to convert achieved deadlock.

Eoghan Murphy then moved Erin’s Own into the lead for the first time when he blasted the net after being put through by Robbie O’Flynn. At the first water-break, they were 1-5 to 0-6 ahead.

Erin’s Own added three more points without reply from Colm Coakley, Eoghan Murphy, and Robbie O’Flynn. Blackrock needed a goal and it came when Daniel Meaney broke from midfield to fire from close range, 1-9 apiece. The sides shared six points and went to the dressing-room all square.

It soon became clear to Blackrock and manager Fergal Ryan that they were facing a stern challenge. While full-back Gary Norberg restarted the scoreboard, Maurice O’Carroll, Cathal Lenihan, Robbie O’Flynn and Eoghan Murphy points rocked them.

Eoghan Murphy was fouled going for goal and the resultant free had them 1-18 to 1-14 up at the second water-break.

Robbie O’Flynn set up Guilfoyle for their second goal, and they were looking good with 10 minutes remaining. Next came the Connolly penalty after Alan O’Callaghan was hauled down but Bowen superbly dived to his right and put the sliotar out for a 65. Blackrock pegged back thre points but Erin’s Own held on.

Scorers for Erin’s Own: E Murphy (1-9, 0-8 frees), S Guilfoyle (1-0), R O’Flynn (0-6), C Coakley, M O’Carroll and C Lenihan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Blackrock: D Meaney (1-2), A Connolly (0-4, 0-3 frees, 0-1 65), A O’Callaghan (0-3), T Deasy, M O’Keeffe, R Cotter (0-2 each), M O’Halloran, G Norberg, S O’Keeffe and D O’Farrell (0-1 each).

ERIN’S OWN: S Bowen; C O’Connor (Capt), C Dooley, A Moynihan; S Cronin, J O’Flynn, J O’Carroll; C Coakley, M O’Carroll; K Murphy, S Guilfoyle, C Lenihan; R O’Flynn, E Murphy, B Ramsey.

Subs: B Og Murphy for B Ramsey (half-time), G O’Mahony for C Lenihan (53), S Kelly for C Coakley (57).

BLACKROCK: G Connolly; S Murphy, G Norberg, C O’Brien; N Cashman, Cathal Cormack, J Cashman; D Meaney, M O’Halloran (Capt); M O’Keeffe, A O’Callaghan, S O’Keeffe; R Cotter, A Connolly, T Deasy.

Subs: J Ryan for C O’Brien (bs 12-14), D O’Farrell for M O’Halloran (43), K O’Keeffe for M O’Keeffe, Ciarán Cormack for R Cotter (both 55).

Referee: Diarmuid Kirwan (Éire Óg).