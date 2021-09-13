Now Galway want to build a camogie dynasty

Galway goalkeeper Sarah Healy is adamant the All-Ireland camogie champions “can go much further” than two final wins in three years.

While Sunday’s three-point win over Cork cemented Galway’s status as camogie’s outstanding team of recent years, following on as it did from the 2019 victory, Healy spoke of a determination to add further silverware in the coming seasons.

Galway manager Cathal Murray said on Sunday that the next challenge for his All-Ireland winning troops is to do back-to-back. And going on Healy’s tone, the belief is certainly there that the all-conquering women in maroon can achieve such.

“We believe in our camp that we are a great team. We think of ourselves like that, so from the loss of last year we knew we were good enough to come back, we knew we were a good team, and that [with] the work we do that we can win two, we can win three,” said the Galway shot-stopper.

“We just got to believe that and push on. We have the players to do that. It would be a shame if we didn't but we did.”

No more than winning captain Sarah Dervan who credited Cathal Murray for bringing Galway camogie to an elite level during the three and a half years he has been in the post, Healy was effusive in her praise of the Tribes manager.

“He has brought Galway camogie way further than it ever was. We were always knocking around semi-final stages, struggling to get to the final. He came in and the people that he brought in around him, the likes of Robbie Lane who has done a massive amount of work with us, have brought us so far. We can go much further.”

Healy was beaten just once on Sunday, Katriona Mackey’s 48th-minute goal sending Cork in front for the first time. It also left Galway chasing a three-point deficit with 12 minutes remaining.

Not a shred of doubt, though, entered the goalkeeper’s mind that they wouldn’t finish on top.

“I knew coming up that we were going to win. I just had that feeling that we are going to win. So when they got the goal, we went down and got a score, and got another score. I was like, we are okay, we are going to come back, and we are going to win it. And we did.”

Healy’s teammate Ailish O’Reilly said Sunday was the sweetest of the three All-Ireland final wins she has been part of.

O’Reilly provided the crucial goal in Galway’s 2013 final win over Kilkenny, doubling her green flag count on the afternoon of the 2019 victory over the same opposition.

Her contribution on Sunday was no less significant, the corner-forward handed responsibility of a 54th-minute placed-ball effort after first-choice freetaker Carrie Dolan departed the action a minute earlier.

With a white flag of the utmost importance as Galway sought to close a two-point deficit, the free O’Reilly was instructed to stand over was anything but run of the mill. But from right on the Hogan Stand sideline, she directed the sliotar between the posts to leave the minimum between the sides.

“Out of the three that is probably the sweetest. We were here last December, we lost. We were here for the League final in June, we lost again. Third time lucky,” remarked the Oranmore-Maree forward.

“They got a goal late on but we couldn't have reacted any better, to be honest. They kept coming at us throughout the match and we kept responding.”

Half-back Caitriona Cormican, who produced a superb marking job on Cork’s semi-final player of the match Chloe Sigerson, was a member of the 2008 class that came off second best to Cork in the All-Ireland final. Further final heartbreak followed for Galway in 2010, ‘11, ‘15, and ‘20, defeats which helped shape this Galway team.

“Two in three years - it is just magic and something I never could have believed would happen at my age, so I am just so, so delighted," Cormican beamed.

“We have leaders all over the field and there are a lot of girls that have been through a lot of hardship and a lot of tough days, so they do stand to you even though they are very hard when you are going through them. Blended in then with the youth who have no fear and just worked like tigers, it was a brilliant combination. That is what got us over the line.”