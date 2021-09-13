Gaelic Football Show: Tyrone grow in front of our eyes, but forget shallow talk of Mayo bottle

In association with Renault Ireland.
Fri, Sept 10
Blackrock
v
Erins Own
PSHC Round 1
Páirc Uí Rinn
7.30pm
Sat, Sept 11
Glen Rovers
v
Douglas
PSHC Round 1
Páirc Uí Chaoimh
7.30pm
