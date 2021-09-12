Cloyne GAA president Philip 'Bunty' Cahill passes away

Cloyne GAA president Philip 'Bunty' Cahill passes away

Affectionately known as ‘Bunty’, Mr Cahill got into difficulties walking off the pitch in Castlemartyr minutes after Cloyne’s SAHC game

Sun, 12 Sep, 2021 - 22:07
Patrick Mulcahy

Cloyne GAA club are in mourning after the sudden death of club president Philip Cahill following the club’s county hurling championship match against Killeagh on Saturday.

Affectionately known as ‘Bunty’, Mr Cahill got into difficulties walking off the pitch in Castlemartyr minutes after Cloyne’s SAHC game. He was approaching his 89th birthday.

Bunty was part of the Cloyne teams that won a Cork IFC title in 1966 against Cobh and led Cloyne to a county IHC title in 1970, defeating Castletownroche in the final 4-18 to 2-8. He played for Cloyne into his 40s and retired in 1973. He fittingly placed a wreath in honour of his great friend Christy Ring’s 100th birthday.

He is survived by his wife Kitty, children Annemarie, Philip, Kaye, and Maurice, as well as grandchildren and extended family.

The family funeral Mass takes place in Cloyne on Tuesday at 11am and will be confined to a maximum 50% capacity.

