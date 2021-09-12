Cian Tobin scores hat-trick as Spa secure senior status in thrilling Kerry IFC shootout

It was off-the-cuff football with both sides abandoning defence for all-out attack. But this approached suited Spa who had Shane Cronin and Dara Moynihan carving open the opposition defence at will
Cian Tobin scores hat-trick as Spa secure senior status in thrilling Kerry IFC shootout

Fitzgerald Stadium. File photo: Cody Glenn/Sportsfile

Sun, 12 Sep, 2021 - 18:50
Mortimer Murphy

Kerry IFC final: Spa 4-18 Beaufort 1-19

Spa will join the senior ranks for 2021 following this impressive eight-point victory over Beaufort after an incredible Kerry IFC final at Fitzgerald Stadium.

It was off-the-cuff football with both sides abandoning defence for all-out attack. But this approached suited Spa who had Shane Cronin and Dara Moynihan carving open the opposition defence at will.

Beaufort clung to Spa until the first half water break when they only trailed 0-7 to 0-5 with only one wide registered in an entertaining 15 minutes of football. Moynihan along with Evan and Shane Cronin were among six different scorers for Spa while Beaufort responded with three Fergal Hallissey points and one each from Mike Breen and Liam Carey.

But with Liam Kearney lording matters at midfield, Spa struck for the first goal in the 24th minute when Cian Tobin finished a ball that came back off the post. That strike secured a 1-9 to 0-9 half-time lead.

Spa struck for two third-quarter goals through Tobin who completed his hat-trick as the Killarney pulled 3-13 to 0-14 clear by the final water break. Spa finished with 14 different scorers as cruised to victory while a late Padraig Doona goal was only a consolation score for Beaufort.

Scorers for Spa: C Tobin (3-1), D Moynihan (0-4), D Spillane (1-0), E Cronin (0-3, 2 frees), S Cronin and M Foley (2fs) (0-2 each), D O’Donoghue, G Vaughan (45), C Spillane, N O’Mahony, N McCarthy and M McCarthy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Beaufort: P Doona (1-3), F Hallissey (0-4, 2 frees), L Carey and C Kennedy (0-3 each), M Breen (0-2), N Breen, R Murphy and J O’Connor (0-1).

SPA: J Devane; B Lynch, E Fitzgerald, S Lynch; S Cronin, D O’Donoghue, G Vaughan; L Kearney, C Spillane; N O’Mahony, M Foley, D Moynihan; N McCarthy, E Cronin, C Tobin.

Subs: D Spillane for N O’Mahony (45), M McCarthy for G Vaughan (47), C Murphy for M Foley (60), E Cronin for N McCarthy (60).

BEAUFORT: S Coffey; G Hartnett, S Kelliher, K O’Sullivan; E Coffey, M Breen, J Kissane; N Breen, R Murphy; S O’Brien, L Carey, I McGillycuddy; P Doona, C Kennedy, F Hallissey.

Subs: J O’Connor for I McGillycuddy (h/t), L Curran for E Coffey (45), D Healy for N Breen (51), M Neary for J Kissane (54), P O’Sullivan for S O’Brien (58).

Referee: J Griffin (Glenbeigh/Glencar)

