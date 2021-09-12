Galway break Cork hearts as they edge pulsating camogie decider

Galway, trailing by a point with eight minutes remaining, surged clear when Siobhan McGrath found the net in the 56th minute
WINNING MOMENT: Galway’s Siobhan McGrath scores a goal. Picture: INPHO/Brian Reilly-Troy

Sun, 12 Sep, 2021 - 18:15
Therese O’Callaghan

Title number four for Galway in the All-Ireland senior camogie championship this afternoon in Croke Park, making up for the disappointment of last year’s defeat. A pulsating encounter that was only decided in the closing few minutes.

Galway, trailing by a point with eight minutes remaining, surged clear when Siobhan McGrath found the net in the 56th minute. It was a superb finish, Ailish O’Reilly's run through the middle setting up the Sarsfields. attacker. And despite tremendous pressure from Cork who cut the margin to one, Galway finished strong with two long-range points from Orlaith McGrath.

There were changes to the two teams announced during the week.

Cork received a huge boost with the late availability of Orla Cronin after the Disputes Resolution Authority granted her interim relief to play. Wearing number 26, she lined out at corner-forward replacing captain Linda Collins.

Galway brought in Carrie Dolan who had recovered from injury, she filled the wing-forward position with midfielder Niamh Hanniffy missing out.

Galway held a narrow lead at half-time, 0-9 to 0-8.

The westerners surged 0-4 to no score after five minutes. Dolan, twice from frees and there was one each from play from Siobhan McGrath and Ailish O’Reilly.

Ashling Thompson settled Cork with a huge point when she collected straight from the puck-out.

Shauna Healy cut off a pass to deny the Rebels a second score. And when Siobhan McGrath bagged her second point, Galway were in control 0-5 to 0-1.

Galway were forced into another save with goalkeeper Sarah Healy denying Katrina Mackey.

Thompson and Hannah Looney were central to Cork’s fightback and by the 12th minute, they were just a point behind. Looney scored two sensational points from out the field and there was another boomer from Chloe Sigerson.

Dolan made it 0-6 to 0-4. And as the sides headed to the first water-break, Dervla Higgins closed down Amy O’Connor en route to goal.

Cronin registered her first score in the 20th minute from a placed ball. But when Dolan chipped in with her fourth free, the Tribeswomen remained in the ascendancy by two.

Cork outscored Galway three points to one - one of these could have been a goal only for a brave intervention from Shauna Healy.

The sides deadlocked for the first time, 0-8 apiece in the third minute of stoppage. Aoife Donohue, she was outstanding throughout - had the final say of the half for her side to lead by one.

Galway restarted as they did the first-half with the first score on the board from Niamh Kilkenny - a tremendous effort under pressure. Sarah Dervan called upon to intervene again as Cork raided down on goal.

At the other end, Amy O’Connor’s shot just wide of the post.

Dolan (2) and Cronin swapped frees and at the second water-break, Galway kept their noses in front, 0-11 to 0-10.

Cork took the lead for the first time when Katrina Mackey billowed the net after a brilliant off-load from Linda Collins in the 49th minute - the captain came into the fray just after half-time.

The Galway comeback was engineered by Dolan and O’Reilly frees to cut the deficit to one. Then came the decisive score from Siobhan McGrath, 1-13 to 1-11.

Cronin made it a one-point game with two minutes remaining.

Galway were not to be outdone, Orlaith McGrath’s brace deciding the outcome.

Overall, a wonderful advertisement for the game of camogie with referee Liz Dempsey also playing her part.

Scorers for Galway: C Dolan (0-6 frees), S McGrath (1-2), N Kilkenny, A O’Reilly (0-1 free) and O McGrath (0-2 each), A Donohue (0-1).

Scorers for Cork: O Cronin (0-6, 0-4 frees), K Mackey (1-1), H Looney (0-2), A Thompson, C Sigerson, A O’Connor (0-1 each).

GALWAY: Sarah Healy; D Higgins, Shauna Healy, S Dervan (Capt); C Cormican, E Helebert, S Gardiner; N Kilkenny, A Donohue; C Dolan, S Spellman, C Finnerty; O McGrath, S McGrath, A O’Reilly.

Subs: N Hanniffy for C Finnerty (half-time), R Hennelly for C Dolan (50), AM Starr for C Cormican (60 inj), N Coen for S Spellman (61).

CORK: A Lee; P Mackey, L Coppinger, M Cahalane; L Hayes, L Treacy, S McCarthy; H Looney, A Thompson; C O’Sullivan, F Keating, C Sigerson; K Mackey, A O’Connor, O Cronin.

Subs: L Collins (Capt) for C O’Sullivan (36), C Healy for F Keating (59).

Referee: Liz Dempsey (Kilkenny).

