Noel McNamara comes up trumps with late leveller for Kilworth against Ballincollig

Cork PIHC: Ballincollig 0-23 Kilworth 1-20

An injury-time equalising free from Kilworth captain Noel McNamara earned his side a draw against Ballincollig in the opening round of the Co-Op Superstores Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship at Carrignavar. It was certainly a fair result in the end as in truth there was nothing between the sides throughout a superb championship contest.

The sides went point for point before a defensive error from Ballincollig gifted Kilworth’s Will Condon the only goal of the game which ensured his side led by 1-5 to 0-5 after 11 minutes. Ballincollig’s James Linehan brought off a cracking save from Michael Sheehan and Jamie Sheehan sent the rebound wide with a goal at his mercy.

Ballincollig regrouped after the water break and points from Peter O’Neill, Stephen Wills (free), and the hard-working David Bowen reduced the gap to the minimum after 20 minutes. But Kilworth finished the half strongly and a brace from Will Condon and a Noel McNamara placed effort ensured his side led by 1-13 to 0-12 at half-time.

Ballincollig rallied strongly again with Sean Walsh landing three excellent points from play before Stephen Wills landed the equaliser. Ross O’Donovan edged the mid Cork men in front before Michael Sheehan equalised for Kilworth just before the second water break.

Kilworth edged in front with two frees from Noel McNamara and a superb effort point from Jamie Sheehan. As the game entered overtime Ballincollig looked to have snatched it when Cian Dorgan landed two classy points from out on the sideline. But Noel McNamara coolly slotted home the equaliser.

Scorers for Ballincollig: S Wills 0-8 (6f), S Walsh 0-4, C Dorgan 0-3, D Bowen 0-3 K Walsh, C Sexton, G Donoghue, R O’Donovan, P O’Neill 0-1 each.

Scorers for Kilworth: N McNamara 0-9 (0-7), W Condon 1-2, J Sheehan 0-3, M Sheehan, L Whelan, B Tobin, J Saige, N Bryne, B Sheehan 0-1 each.

Ballincollig: J Linehan; G O’Donoghue, L Jennings, F Denny; B Keating, B Coleman, C Sexton; K Walsh, R Burke; S Walsh, P O’Neill, D Bowen; S Wills, C O’Leary.

Subs: C O’Sullivan for G O’Sullivan (h/t), R O’Donovan for K Walsh (40), C O’Driscoll for R Burke (45), L Fahy for P O’Neill (50).

Kilworth: K Walsh; M McNamara, K Lane, A O’Hara; N Bryne, E McGrath, B Tobin; J Saich, L Whelan; M Sheehan, E Carey, B Sheehan; N McNamara, W Condon, J Sheehan.

Subs: J McCarthy for K Lane (45), L Coffey for M Sheehan.

Referee: W Wallis ( Aghada).