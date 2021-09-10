Bryan Sheahan wins a record 12th South Kerry title

2020 South Kerry SFC final

St Mary's 2-11

Dromid Pearses 2-9

A strong final quarter saw St Mary’s Cahersiveen regain the South Kerry SFC title in the delayed 2020 staging of the final in Waterville where they pipped the defending champions, Dromid Pearses.

Dromid led the game until the 51st minute as St Mary’s finally made use of the breeze after the second-half water break. Goals from Anthony Cournane and Tadhg O’Connor and 0-5 (3f, 1’45’) from a record-breaking Bryan Sheehan saw them over the line in a competitive affair. The victory secured Sheehan a 12th divisional medal - the first man to achieve the feat.

Dromid led 0-9 to 0-5 at half-time and looked to be in a strong position against the breeze when Dilan Donohue scored a goal straight after half-time which opened a seven-point lead. St Mary’s remained patient though in bringing it back to 1-9 to 0-9 at the three-quarter mark. Cournane had a sweet finish for St Mary’s first goal in the 50th minute followed by a point from Sheehan to edge them ahead. Sheehan played a great ball across the goalmouth for Tadhg O’Connor to tap in their second goal after 56 minutes. Niall Ó Sé responded with a second goal for Dromid at the other end but the breeze was too strong for them to salvage anything and retain their crown.

Scorers for St Mary’s: B Sheehan (0-5, 3f, 1’45’), A Cournane and T O’Connor (1-0 each), A Walsh (0-2), S Cournane (f), C O’Shea, D Daly and J Daly (0-1 each)

Scorers for Dromid Pearses: D Donohue and N O’Shea (2f) (1-2 each), C Farley (2f) and G O’Sullivan (0-2 each), J Haugh (0-1, 1m)

ST MARY’S: M Daly; L Sheehan, D O’Sullivan, O Moran; J O’Mahony, C O’Shea, D Casey; B Sheehan, J Daly; M Fitzgerald, A Walsh, M Quigley; A Cournane, S Cournane, T O’Connor Subs: A Quirke for A Quigley, D Daly for M Fitzgerald (both 34), D Keating for D O’Sullivan (55), C Quirke for A Walsh (58).

DROMID PEARSES: Donal O’Sullivan; C Ó Sé, S Ó Connor, M Sheehan; M Curran, G O’Sullivan, K Sheehan; Dominic O’Sullivan, C Farley: A O’Sullivan, K O’Leary, D Donohue; K Farley, N Ó Sé, S Ó Sé.

Subs: J Haugh for C Ó Sé (11), T Curran for K Sheehan (40), E O’Leary for J Haugh (59)

Referee: S Mulvihill (St Senans)