Conor O’Callaghan goals help Éire Óg to victory 

Conor O’Callaghan goals help Éire Óg to victory 

David Kirwan, Éire Óg, blasts in a goal. Pic: Larry Cummins.

Sun, 12 Sep, 2021 - 16:34
John O'Shea

Cork PIHC: Éire Óg 3-16 Youghal 0-13 

Éire Óg made a fine start to life in the Co-Op Superstores Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship with this 12-point victory over Youghal at Caherlag on Sunday afternoon.

The opening exchanges were competitive and scores were exchanged at both ends. Brett Maloney was in fine form as he slotted over a total of six efforts from frees in the first 30 minutes of play for Youghal.

But Éire Óg gradually got into gear, as Ciaran Sheehan, Joe Cooper, and John Cooper impressively put the ball over for well-taken points.

Things got better for Éire Óg just before the end of the opening 30 minutes of play, when Cork senior footballer Colm O’Callaghan converted to the back of the net with a fine finish after Sheehan teed him up well. Éire Óg held the advantage at the half-time break, 1-8 to 0-9.

Maloney got the opening score of the second half through another accurate effort from a placed ball. However, Éire Óg responded in kind through another Sheehan point, before they found the back of the net for a second occasion.

O’Callaghan was to hit the target once again from the breaking ball, giving the Youghal shot-stopper little chance as he blasted the ball home emphatically.

Éire Óg from there saw the better of the exchanges for large portions of the second half of play. Kevin Hallissey contributed with some fine pointed efforts, which were added to by Sheehan and a fine individual score by Ronan O’Toole.

Éire Óg were to strike for a third goal before the contest was out, as David Kirwan was on hand to finish well to the back of the net after a free-flowing collective passing move, involving some fast reactions from Sheehan in the full-forward line.

Hallissey landed a free for the Ovens men just shy of the 60-minute mark, while at the other end Maloney capped off a fine solo performance with further points.

Scorers for Éire Óg: K Hallissey 0-7 (7 frees), C O’Callaghan 2-0, D Kirwan 1-0, J Cooper, C Sheehan 0-3 each, John Cooper 0-2, R O’Toole 0-1.

Scorers for Youghal: B Maloney 0-10 (10 frees), N Roche, J O’Mahony, R McMahon 0-1 each.

Éire Óg: D Desmond; J Mullins, D O’Herlihy, C McGoldrick; B Corcoran, John Cooper, D Dineen; R O’Toole, D McCarthy; Joe Cooper, K Hallissey, C O’Callaghan; D Goulding, C Sheehan, D Kirwan.

Sub: J Sheehan for O’Callaghan (41).

Youghal: R Cunningham; E Cronin, J Ormond, N Roche; Jake Cooper, C Geary, R Walsh; M O’Farrell, J O’Mahony; C O’Mahony, B Maloney, P Kirk; R McMahon, A Frahill O’Connor, R Cody.

Subs: O Hill for McMahon (40), S O’Riordan for Cody (46).

Referee: I McCarthy (Bandon)

More in this section

Darren McCarthy hits 2-5 as Ballymartle blast past Mallow Darren McCarthy hits 2-5 as Ballymartle blast past Mallow
Roisin McCormick celebrates after the game with Eimear Boyle and Christine Laverty 12/9/2021 McCormick and Kelly shine as Saffrons shock Kilkenny
Armagh v Wexford - All-Ireland Premier Junior Camogie Championship Final Cashe is queen as Wexford's late charge catches Armagh
#cork gaa#hurling
Padraig Hempsey with fans at the homecoming 12/9/2021

Thousands welcome All-Ireland champions home

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

GAATitleGAALogo

Fri, Sept 10

Blackrock
v
Erins Own

PSHC Round 1

Páirc Uí Rinn
7.30pm

Sat, Sept 11

Glen Rovers
v
Douglas

PSHC Round 1

Páirc Uí Chaoimh
7.30pm

watch Here
GAA Logo IE
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices