'Why wait a year or two?' Tyrone's rookie managers were determined to make most of their 'one chance'

Bonus territory. The very mention of it has the potential to hijack ambition. It can act as a safety blanket for players and coaches who have awoken to the realisation that greatness is within their grasp and found themselves spooked by the very notion.

For others it can be a subconscious failsafe that undermines long before it takes to the field. Thoughts can serve as the enemy within, fifth columns infiltrating best practise.

Best not to entertain them at all.

Brian Dooher won the first Ulster senior final he contested as a player with Tyrone. He won the first National League final he played in and then, in 2003, was part of a team that came out on top in his first-ever All-Ireland final.

Maybe this is the sort of experience that framed the Tyrone joint manager’s view of yesterday’s decider in Croke Park where two teams met a station beyond what most had considered would be their final destination in 2021.

The sense was that both sides had thumbed their noses up at the odds simply by making the big day. This was supposed to be the latest chapter in the long-running Dublin-Kerry saga, a final to make up for the Kingdom’s failure to make it that far the season before and give the public the meeting it wanted.

Tyrone were in their first season under new management, Dooher and Feargal Logan only ten months into the business of following up on Mickey Harte’s lengthy tenure, but Dooher never approached their debut season with the thought that this was some free hit and the sort of high that would come further down the line when they and their players were better acquainted.

“I suppose everyone has different opinions but the question I would ask is, ‘why wait a year or two?’ There is no other management any different,” he said in that softy-spoken manner of his.

“You might have only one chance so you make the most of it whenever you can. And let’s face it, we had the rub of the green at times and we needed it, particularly in the semi-final, we got a right bit of luck. And today too, we used up a right bit of it.

“The way we look at it with the players is, ‘don’t wait until tomorrow, do what you can today’. And them boys did that, and you never know, you might never be back in an All-Ireland final.

“You have to grasp that opportunity when it comes. It is very fortunate and very lucky that you get to an All-Ireland final and you have to give everything you can when you get there And today, there were some boys who did that.”

For Dooher, this weekend’s victory takes his tally in senior All-Ireland final wins to four from four, three as a player and now this. For Logan, his partner on the ticket, it scratches an itch that has been bothering him for 21 years.

Logan was a midfielder on the side that lost the decider to Dublin in 1995 and he had spoken before this game about how that defeat had stayed with him down the years. The win here, well, it makes up for that in some way.

"Well, it probably does, in truth. There's no getting away from the fact that '95 was a very painful day for Tyrone and, in particular, for the '95 lads who I ran with in the day and still would run with.

"I took all their names on my phone here. I'd love to give them a shout tomorrow in the papers and say, 'listen lads, that's one that got away and we didn't redeem it as players, but in my mind anyway this is somewhat of a redemption’.”

Peter Canavan and Chris Lawn would eventually get their hands on a winners’ medal in 2003 but for Logan and the rest they were left toe rue the moments that went against them in that one crack at the game’s blue riband day.

Chief among them probably was the Sean McLaughlin point ruled out near the end for what was deemed to be a pick-up off the floor by Canavan. A decision that rankles in the county to this day, it shows how even one single incident can swing history on its axis.

Tyrone, lest we forget, lost by a point in ’95.

This time those small moments went with them.

"Yeah, in the immortal words of Paidi O'Sé, 'a grain of rice tips the balance'” said Logan. “That's what you live and die by in football. You can be very sore as a manager when you go home and that grain of rice has gone against you, so it was small margins.

"But probably the goals set us up. Goals win matches, and we were lucky to get them. They worked, and our midfield was outstanding. As Brian says, we knew they were good footballers. It's hard to see that sometimes but we're seeing them every night.”