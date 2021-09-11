Douglas make statement with performance packed full of intent and purpose

Douglas 0-24 Glen Rovers 1-10

A statement opening day win from Douglas, Mark O’Callaghan’s side so dominant in this Cork Premier SHC Group A fixture.

This 11-point victory for Douglas means that both of last year’s county finalists - the Glen and the Rockies - have tasted defeat on the opening weekend of championship action, both now needing to win their second round outings next weekend to remain alive in the championship.

Douglas will take significant encouragement from their performance and the result, last year’s beaten quarter-finalists never allowing their opponents a foothold in proceedings.

While the Douglas forward unit will rightfully take the plaudits for the scoreline run up, credit must go to their defence for the manner in which they shut down the Glen.

That the Glen's starting six forwards managed only five scores from play over the hour sums up their fruitless evening while also serving as a microcosm for the Glen’s feeble effort as a whole.

Douglas’ first-half was packed full of intent and purpose, at the end of which they led 0-13 to 0-5.

Six different Douglas players wrote their names onto the scoresheet during the opening half, including a long-range pair from centre-back Mark Harrington and a white flag from the man to his left in the Douglas half-back line Cillian O’Donovan.

Further forward, Mark O’Connor and Shane Kingston both sniped a pair from play, with the latter also converting four placed-ball efforts.

Douglas’ scoreboard advantage reflected their majority possession share and their eight-point interval lead would have been greater but for an excellent Cathal Hickey save to deny Kingston in the 17th minute.

Glen Rovers were struggling in most areas of the field, particularly so in the creation of scoring chances.

Douglas' Donnacha Murphy clears from Glen Rover's Liam Coughlan. Picture: Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Outside of Patrick Horgan, who hit four first-half points, half-back David Noonan was the sole other Glen Rovers player to find the target in the opening half an hour.

It was more of the same in the second period, three-in-a-row from Turnbull, Diarmuid O'Mahoney, and Alan Cadogan stretching Douglas' lead into double-digit territory.

Dean Brosnan did get in for a 38th-minute goal to bring the Glen back within nine (0-18 to 1-6), but their evening went from bad to worse on 44 minutes as forward Conor Dorris received a straight red card.

Alan Cadogan and Shane Kingston swelled their personal tallies late on as Douglas were oh so comfortable in running out 11-point winners.

Scorers for Douglas: S Kingston (0-10, 0-8 frees); D O’Mahoney (0-3); M Harrington, M O’Connor, A Cadogan, B Turnbull (0-2 each); C O’Donovan, B Hartnett, E Dolan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Glen Rovers: P Horgan (0-8, 0-3 frees, 0-3 ‘65s); D Brosnan (1-0); C Dorris, D Noonan (0-1 each).

Douglas: D Maher; N Walsh, C Kingston, D Murphy; E Cadogan, M Harrington, C O’Donovan; S Moylan, M O’Connor; E Dolan, A Cadogan, B Hartnett; S Kingston, B Turnbull, D O’Mahoney.

Glen Rovers: C Hickey; D Dooling, S McDonnell, A Lynch; D Noonan, B Moylan, R Downey; D Cronin, E Downey; D Brosnan, P Horgan, L Horgan; C Dorris, S Kennefick, L Coughlan.

Subs: A O’Donovan for Cronin (HT); M Dooley for Coughlan (35).

Referee: N Wall.