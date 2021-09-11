Talking points: After years of stasis, Tyrone have discovered the way forward again

To stick or to twist? Tyrone now have their answer

The presence of Mickey Harte on the Tyrone sideline divided opinion for a number of years before the great man departed. Some continued to declare their absolute faith in the bringer of three senior All-Ireland titles, others declared it was time for change, that he was holding the county back.

Botched successions have been the crumbling of many an empire, sporting and otherwise, and it was hard to see Tyrone achieving what they have here when they conceded six goals to Kerry in that league game in Killarney back in June.

No-one could have quibbled had Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher taken two or three years to leave their fingerprints all over the team. Instead, they have delivered Sam Maguire for only the fourth time in the county’s history – and the first without Harte’s imprimatur.

To say they did it by chucking out everything the former boss had instilled in the squad and in the county would be wrong and utterly unfair, but it was two goals that effectively won this and both were products of a new devotion to directness instilled by the new men at the helm.

Tyrone's Cathal McShane celebrates after the game kissing the Tyrone crest. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

There’s something fitting about that.

Their second goal was the apotheosis of it, a long kick straight down the middle of the field collected and moved on with haste by Conn Kilpatrick and finished to the net by Darren McCurry after a beautifully timed and placed pass by Conor McKenna.

After years of stasis, Tyrone have discovered the way forward again.

Mayo leave themselves too much to do at third time of asking

Six o’clock in the evening, the shadows lengthening around Croke Park for a rare Saturday All-Ireland final, and yet Mayo would have felt all too familiar with the situation that presented itself as they re-emerged from underneath Hogan Stand.

Go back seven weeks and they were five points adrift of Galway in the Connacht final at this same venue, their defence leaking water while Damien Comer and Shane Walsh made hay at the other end. They won that, outscoring their neighbours by 2-8 to 0-3.

Fast forward to the All-Ireland semi-final and Dublin had them at six points of an arm’s length at the change of ends when James Horan’s men pressed the reset, eventually pulling away from the reigning champions at a rate of knots in extra-time.

There would be no hat-trick.

Tyrone's Darren McCurry celebrates a point. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

Look, talk of a curse is ridiculous. It’s a convenient layer of intrigue with which to colour in the bleak misfortune suffered by the Connacht county since their last successful campaign in 1951, but there are times when the most logically-minded among us must have veered toward the superstition.

Mayo had lost finals every which way before this. Or, at least we thought. The concession of early goals, own goals, late points: you name it, they’d been tortured by it. Adding a missed penalty to that catalogue is just far too convenient.

Ryan O’Donoghue’s missed spotter was only the most obvious example of their inability to take their chances. How many goal chances did they spurn? How many point attempts did they drop short or wide? Mayo just weren’t good enough.

The king is dead, long live the king

It’s no slight on Tyrone to say that the vast majority of neutrals were wishing a Mayo win and an end to what may be Irish sport’s most painful and, still, fruitless search for fulfilment, but that’s not to say that there wasn’t considerable comfort to be gleaned from this.

The sight of anyone other than Stephen Cluxton ascending the steps of the Hogan Stand to take ownership of Sam Maguire for the winter was an overdue change after the domination of the Dubs over the previous six seasons.

Tyrone's Cathal McShane celebrates at the final whistle. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

It may be that the empire will strike back in 2022 but, for now, there will be players in Kerry, Donegal and may even one or two more counties playing with the idea that maybe they too can reach a summit that was off limits for far too long.

It’s a scenario that’s all the more appealing given the stranglehold which Limerick now has on the hurling championship. Gaelic games, and the GAA, can ill afford to have both of their major field sports under lock and key at the same time.