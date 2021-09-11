Mick Flannelly, All-Ireland winner with Waterford in 1959, passes away

Waterford hurling legend Mick Flannelly has passed away. He is pictured here at his home in 2013. Picture: Emma Jervis

Sat, 11 Sep, 2021 - 13:28
Tomás McCarthy

Waterford and Mount Sion legend Mick Flannelly has died at the age of 91.

The wing forward netted a first half goal in the 3-12 to 1-10 replay win over Kilkenny at Croke Park. Flannery also secured three Munster titles, a National League and an Oireachtas medal.

He captained Waterford to All Ireland minor glory in 1948 and hurled senior from 1950 to 1965.

With Mount Sion, he collected a record 15 senior hurling medals. He also won four senior football titles with the Monastery men.

- Mick sat down with Michael Moynihan of the Irish Examiner in 2013, where he reflected on the minor success in 1948

Mick’s proud memories of ’48

