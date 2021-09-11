Mick Flannelly, All-Ireland winner with Waterford in 1959, passes away

Waterford and Mount Sion legend Mick Flannelly has died at the age of 91.

He won an All Ireland medal with the Déise in 1959, the last time the county brought home the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

The wing forward netted a first half goal in the 3-12 to 1-10 replay win over Kilkenny at Croke Park. Flannery also secured three Munster titles, a National League and an Oireachtas medal.

He captained Waterford to All Ireland minor glory in 1948 and hurled senior from 1950 to 1965.

With Mount Sion, he collected a record 15 senior hurling medals. He also won four senior football titles with the Monastery men.

- Mick sat down with Michael Moynihan of the Irish Examiner in 2013, where he reflected on the minor success in 1948