Daniel Kearney: 'Limerick have improved, but I don’t think Cork have gone back that significantly'

Former Cork hurler Daniel Kearney believes Kieran Kingston’s charges are capable of bridging the gap to champions Limerick and that last month’s chastening All-Ireland final experience will stand to the team.

Kearney said the 16-point final hammering had not undone the progress achieved in reaching the decider and that Cork must learn from last month’s experience.

Kearney reckons Cork can kick on again in 2022, but an influencing factor here will be the number of All-Ireland U20 winners who can follow in the footsteps of Shane Barrett and Alan Connolly in seamlessly stepping up to senior inter-county level.

“Cork had a great summer, maybe unexpectedly got to a final given last year’s form,” Kearney began.

“They obviously came up against a powerhouse in Limerick. Now, there were a lot of young guys playing with Cork, and I know you could argue the same with Limerick, but they are at different stages of development. If the U20 successes can be blended with the more experienced guys, because you need that mix, hopefully they can kick on from this year.

“It is tough that they are coming up against such a good Limerick team, but Cork will be confident that they’ll learn from the final experience, come back better and stronger next year, and be able to competitively compete for the All-Ireland again.”

What must not get lost in any analysis of Cork’s season, added Kearney, is the consistency shown in overcoming Clare, Dublin, and Kilkenny, a steadiness of performance that the Rebels must again bring to the table next year.

But can they bridge the gap to three-in-a-row chasing Limerick?

“When I look back from when I was playing in 2018 and 2019, we drew with Limerick at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in the Munster round-robin, they beat us in the All-Ireland semi-final after we were six up, and we beat them in the Munster championship in 2019.

“Limerick have improved, but I don’t think Cork have gone back that significantly. With a lot of preparation, good planning, and good coaching, the gap is not big enough that it can’t be bridged. To have that belief is important because you are nothing really if you don’t think you can reach the summit.”

Since stepping away from the inter-county scene ahead of the 2020 season, Kearney’s focus has been exclusively on club matters, with Sarsfields opening their 2021 championship account against Na Piarsaigh at Páirc Uí Rinn Saturday (5.30pm).

Alan Connolly (Blackrock), Cian O'Connor (Erin's Own), Daniel Kearney (Sarsfields), Paul Haughney (Midleton) and Cathal Hickey (Glen Rovers), at the launch of the 2021 Co-op Superstores Premier SHC.

Having overcome Midleton and Douglas to top their group last summer, there was bitter disappointment in the Sars camp when they came up short to neighbours Erin’s Own in the quarter-final.

“When you don’t win the county, you are ultimately disappointed, irrespective of the stage you lose at. But losing to your close rivals and neighbours is extra hard. It took us a bit of time to get over it. Hopefully we can use the hurt and experience from that game to drive us on this year.”

Given his scintillating summer in red, Jack O’Connor will undoubtedly be the focal point of the Sars attack. But while Kearney is dearly hoping O’Connor can bring to their club campaign the form that saw him rack up 2-9 during Cork’s championship run, he is also keenly aware that focus on the 22-year-old will create openings for others that Sars must capitalise upon.

“He had a really good summer. Those who know him well know the potential he has so it wasn’t really a great surprise to us. It was just really good to see him take the opportunity that was in front of him. He did himself proud and he did the club proud and we are hoping he can bring that form back to Sars and we can have a good autumn ahead. If the opposition go for two men on a certain player, it opens space up somewhere else.

"A team that is well organised and has good balance throughout can take advantage of those mismatches or where a team puts too much focus on one area.”