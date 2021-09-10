'Feargal Logan has been synonymous with club football and county football within Tyrone since the 80s'

Tyrone chairman Michael Kerr says the imprint of managers Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher is obvious in their team’s run to the All-Ireland final.

Both have appeared in Sam Maguire Cup deciders as players, but they’ll be on the other side of the white line at Croke Park on Saturday.

Logan played at midfield on the team that lost to Dublin in the 1995 final, while Dooher was a three-time winner, twice as captain, during the noughties.

They have brought distinctive influences to a group that has responded in the best way possible, according to Kerr.

“Feargal and Brian have come on board, and they have got the levels of commitment from the players that they showed themselves in their own playing careers,” he said.

“Feargal Logan has been synonymous with club football and county football within Tyrone from the mid-80s. He was a stalwart of the team that reached the 1995 All-Ireland final, his performances at midfield were very important in getting us there and so close to a first every title as we lost to Dublin by a point.

“Feargal has been a great supporter on the administration side, on the playing side, and on the coaching side of the game, and now in management. Nobody has been more influential in Tyrone football than Feargal Logan, and it’s very befitting that he is now back in an All-Ireland final.”

Dooher’s energy and fearlessness as a player was a driving force in Tyrone’s All-Ireland triumphs in 2003, ’05 and ’08, and he has inspired the relentless spirit in the current squad.

“Brian Dooher lives and breathes GAA from five o’clock in the morning until three o’clock the next morning,” said Kerr.

“He was one of our all-time greats, and he was an inspiration to all those around him in the way that he played, with total passion, total commitment, and total fearlessness.

“Brian’s approach is now reflected in the team that takes to the field, and the way in which they play is a testament to the will, the example, and the leadership shown by our two managers, not to mention the important work and influence of our backroom coaching team of Collie Holmes, Joe McMahon, and Peter Donnelly, all of whom have won All-Ireland titles as well.

“The managers had big boots to fill when they replaced Mickey Harte, and so far they have done that with assurance, often in the most difficult of circumstances during a season that has presented challenges that we never encountered before.”

Tyrone’s All-Ireland dream may well have ended four weeks ago, when a Covid outbreak in the camp threatened to force them out of the series. Kerr insisted the county would have accepted its fate had Croke Park insisted on the semi-final against Kerry being played prior to August 28.

“All our decisions were predicated on what was the best for Tyrone GAA and for our players,” he said.

“If we hadn’t been afforded the opportunity by Kerry and by the CCCC in Croke Park, we would have accepted the decision. That would have been the end of it. But now that we’re there, we’re very grateful.”