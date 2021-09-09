Gemma O’Connor comes to terms with a new Cork role - as a spectator

Cork legend Gemma O’Connor announced her retirement from inter-county camogie earlier this year after an impressive career spanning an incredible 19 seasons.

She made her victorious debut against Tipperary in 2002 — 14 All-Ireland finals later, she is the holder of nine senior medals. Not to mention numerous other accolades.

On Sunday, she will travel to Croke Park as a fan.

“I won’t lie, it will be strange,” she says. “In one way, I want to go up and I want to support the girls. But on a personal level, it will be hard for me to be sitting there looking at them. But I will be there, and I will be giving them my full support.

“I could have gone back this year and given it another go. I would have given it everything, but I felt I had too much to juggle. You are always going to think if I didn’t bow out, would I have had another opportunity? The obvious thing is to say ‘what if’. If I stayed on, would I have the opportunity to be lining out? It was quite possible, but it could be different too. Things can happen.”

A sergeant with the Irish Defence Forces, the impact of Covid-19 presented unprecedented challenges, especially when planning her wedding, and an overseas trip with work on the horizon.

“I had a lot of uncertainty as to what was going ahead. Whether getting married was going to go ahead or whether I was going to be selected for overseas. They asked me to go this summer, but I got married, so that was put on the back burner. With all those things happening, I thought now was a good time to bow out.

“Covid made it more clear-cut for me, it threw a lot of things out the window. When you are getting older, you need structure, support, and routine in your life. When you are younger, you have a lot more flexibility on what you can or cannot do.

“Work commitments and getting married — they were my plans. We were out vaccinating with work, and I am going overseas to the Lebanon in November. I made the decision based on reality.

“Last year I got injured and I ended up getting only one game. That’s not saying I would have been injured this year. But look, it is all what-ifs, could-have-beens. It is what it is.

“I am delighted the girls are back in the All-Ireland final, especially after semi-final defeats to Kilkenny last year and to Galway the year before. Cork is a county that doesn’t accept defeat too easily.”

Looking back on her remarkable journey; starting every year with a clean slate provided the necessary inspiration.

“I always wanted to play with Cork, and I always wanted to be a great player. I wanted to be the best player I could be, and to achieve as much as I could. I always had those personal goals. Every time I went out training, I always put my heart into it. I would always train extremely hard.

“I’d try not to get too worked up before games either. I’d try and stay as composed and relaxed as I could. If we lost a final or won one the year before, I tried not to dwell too much on it. I treated every year as a new year, as a new opportunity.”

A straight red card received by Orla Cronin in the semi-final currently rules her out — though Cork are set to appeal that decision again on Friday night.

“Obviously Orla is a big concern. She is very experienced and she is the main free-taker. It would be a mental downer for the team not having her there. But if they are going to be without her, it is something management will have been preparing for since the semi-final. If she is playing, it will be a bonus. Orla will have been training too. In their minds, I think they will be preparing to be lining out without her.”

O’Connor, who continues to play with her club St Finbarr’s, believes the new playing rules are adding to the game as a spectacle.

“We have been screaming for these new rules for a long time. It is natural progress of the game. The rules have to adapt to the players. You are not looking for anything cynical or dirty, it is about allowing two players fairly contest a ball. The stop-start creates a lull. You want the game to be fast and free-flowing. It is enjoyable for spectators as well as players.

“Let players show their athleticism. I’m definitely in favour of them. It is positive, but it is a slow process. It is getting there, but some referees are still slow to let it flow. Camogie players are ferociously fit and stronger these days.”