'Buzz' back in Cork hurling as Blackrock begin title defence against Erins Own

Cian O’Connor of Erins Own believes the “buzz” from Cork’s success this summer will enhance the local county championship.

O’Connor and his club-mates face champions Blackrock this Friday (Páirc Uí Rinn, 7pm) and he says they’re “raring to go”:

“The minors, U20s, and seniors lifted the entire county, no doubt about that. And I’m sure club players all over Cork will be aware that [Cork senior manager] Kieran Kingston and his selectors will be at games to look at lads they might bring into the set-up, which will sharpen everything as well.

“There was a good buzz around the place with the Cork teams doing well, and we had two lads involved ourselves, Robbie and James O’Flynn.

“It’s been great to have them back after the inter-county season, the same as it is for any club which has Cork players, because you lose that bit of quality at training when they’re away on county duty, so we’re all raring to go now.”

One of their opponents this weekend, Alan Connolly of Blackrock, featured on the Cork senior and U20 sides this year.

“It’s been non-stop, between the county final late last year and then with Cork, but it’s been very enjoyable as well,” he said. “I’ve enjoyed the games because you can’t take anything for granted.”

A highlight?

“Winning the All-Ireland U20 titles was great, and making my senior debut for Cork was another big moment for me and my family, obviously.

“Senior club is fast-paced, but senior inter-county is

another step up, and it’s very tactical as well. I’m looking forward to getting back into this weekend with Blackrock again.”

It’s a bit different for all concerned compared to last year’s winter championship.

“Last year was very stop-start,” says O’Connor.

“This year when it’s been right through, and the weather’s been good.

“The big thing with that is there’s a consistency to training. Last year we went back, and then everything stopped, and lads found that hard, particularly in the early group games. We weren’t that great in our first group games, but we improved and built some momentum.

“Last year we were written off, but we’re hoping to push on this season and to build on last year. We did pretty well last year, and the aim is to improve on that, if possible, this year.”

To improve, Erins Own need to go through Blackrock, but O’Connor points out that it’s not just about the Rockies.

“Every team can beat every other team in the championship,” he said. “Blackrock are a good side, there’s no denying that, and we found that ourselves last year.

“We played them in the first round and ended up four points off them. That was our first game last year, and if you lose your first game, fellas can get down about the team’s chances, but we dug deep and did well enough after it.

“The group is tough enough this year — Blackrock, county champions; Charleville, who’ve been phenomenal in the last few years; and the ‘Barrs. We’ve played the ‘Barrs a few times in the last few years, and it’s always been a tough game.

“Back in May, when the group was announced, I saw people calling it the ‘group of death’, and there are good teams in it, but we’ll be ready.”