Colm Bonnar appointed new Tipperary senior hurling manager for three-year term

Bonnar, a former Wexford and Carlow manager, emerged as the leading candidate in recent days
Colm Bonnar appointed new Tipperary senior hurling manager for three-year term

Colm Bonnar. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Wed, 08 Sep, 2021 - 21:58
John Fogarty

Former Carlow and Wexford manager Colm Bonnar has been recommended to succeed Liam Sheedy as Tipperary senior hurling manager.

Cashel King Cormacs clubman Bonnar, a two-time All-Ireland winner with the Premier County, stepped down as Carlow boss in November of last year and is currently coaching Kilkenny club Dicksboro with former Waterford manager Páraic Fanning.

Waterford-based Bonnar, 57, has been handed a three-year term and was previously involved in the Tipperary set-up when he was a selector to Ken Hogan. He also coached and co-managed Ballyhale Shamrocks when they claimed an All-Ireland title in 2015.

During his time in charge of Carlow from 2017 to last year, he guided them from Division 2 to Division 1 and brought them from Christy Ring Cup through the Joe McDonagh Cup to the Leinster senior hurling championship. The sports office in Waterford IT, Bonnar has guided the college to six Fitzgibbon Cup victories.

In the statement, Bonnar said he “relishes the opportunity to take on his biggest, but proudest challenge as Tipperary Hurling Manager. I realise that one of the most successful Tipperary teams ever is obviously coming to a natural transition with the departure of Liam Sheedy and the recent retirement of Brendan Maher and I would like to congratulate them on their amazing careers for Tipperary.

“However, I am confident with the experience still in the current squad and the many successful U20/21 and minor teams over the last number of years, there are many talented hurlers in Tipperary bursting to take their opportunity to be successful at senior level, just like I am as the new manager.

I will bring to this role, all my playing and managerial experience, my passion for the game and for Tipperary, along with a track record of success and getting the most out of teams and players.” 

Colm has also studied extensively to build on his experience and holds an Honours degree in Sports Management, a Master in Management in Education, a Setanta College Diploma in Personal Training and Strength & Conditioning, and a Diploma in Sports Psychology.

As previously reported, Brendan Cummins has been appointed U20 manager with former Kerry manager Fintan O’Connor coming on board as coach. Cummins has been handed a three-year term.

More in this section

Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh's star-studded training sessions: 'Fellas travelled up from Kerry, Mayo, Monaghan, Galway' Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh's star-studded training sessions: 'Fellas travelled up from Kerry, Mayo, Monaghan, Galway'
Cork v Kilkenny - All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship Semi-Final Cork forward Orla Cronin set to miss All-Ireland final as red card upheld
Dublin v Mayo - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final 'You don't expect them to be flying out of the traps': Andy Moran expects nervy All-Ireland final
#tipperary gaa#hurling
Dublin v Kilkenny - Leinster GAA Senior Hurling Championship Final

No Galway return for Mattie Kenny as he commits to Dublin for 2022

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast



Fri, Sept 10

Blackrock
v
Erins Own

PSHC Round 1

Páirc Uí Rinn
7.30pm

Sat, Sept 11

Glen Rovers
v
Douglas

PSHC Round 1

Páirc Uí Chaoimh
7.30pm

watch Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices