Colm Bonnar appointed new Tipperary senior hurling manager for three-year term

Former Carlow and Wexford manager Colm Bonnar has been recommended to succeed Liam Sheedy as Tipperary senior hurling manager.

Cashel King Cormacs clubman Bonnar, a two-time All-Ireland winner with the Premier County, stepped down as Carlow boss in November of last year and is currently coaching Kilkenny club Dicksboro with former Waterford manager Páraic Fanning.

Waterford-based Bonnar, 57, has been handed a three-year term and was previously involved in the Tipperary set-up when he was a selector to Ken Hogan. He also coached and co-managed Ballyhale Shamrocks when they claimed an All-Ireland title in 2015.

During his time in charge of Carlow from 2017 to last year, he guided them from Division 2 to Division 1 and brought them from Christy Ring Cup through the Joe McDonagh Cup to the Leinster senior hurling championship. The sports office in Waterford IT, Bonnar has guided the college to six Fitzgibbon Cup victories.

In the statement, Bonnar said he “relishes the opportunity to take on his biggest, but proudest challenge as Tipperary Hurling Manager. I realise that one of the most successful Tipperary teams ever is obviously coming to a natural transition with the departure of Liam Sheedy and the recent retirement of Brendan Maher and I would like to congratulate them on their amazing careers for Tipperary.

“However, I am confident with the experience still in the current squad and the many successful U20/21 and minor teams over the last number of years, there are many talented hurlers in Tipperary bursting to take their opportunity to be successful at senior level, just like I am as the new manager.

I will bring to this role, all my playing and managerial experience, my passion for the game and for Tipperary, along with a track record of success and getting the most out of teams and players.”

Colm has also studied extensively to build on his experience and holds an Honours degree in Sports Management, a Master in Management in Education, a Setanta College Diploma in Personal Training and Strength & Conditioning, and a Diploma in Sports Psychology.

As previously reported, Brendan Cummins has been appointed U20 manager with former Kerry manager Fintan O’Connor coming on board as coach. Cummins has been handed a three-year term.