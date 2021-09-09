Sarah Dervan: Sting of past defeats will drive Galway against Cork

Galway camogie captain Sarah Dervan heads into her eighth All-Ireland senior final this Sunday. Five of the previous seven have ended in heartbreak. Enduring a sixth decider defeat is something she could easily do without.

Not because it is freshest in the memory, but last December’s 1-14 to 1-11 final loss to Kilkenny was a particularly difficult one to stomach, and, indeed, move on from.

There were no family or friends around Jones Road to console them afterwards, no opportunity to return inside the whitewash in the early months of this year and flush the result out of their system.

“It took us a while to get over that game,” admits the Galway full-back and 2019 All-Ireland winning captain.

“It was a hard game, and then, with Covid, you didn’t have your family afterwards, which was particularly hard.”

The arrival of lockdown number three a fortnight later and the subsequent grounding of all Gaelic games activity meant it was another five months before Cathal Murray’s charges were in competitive action and able to begin to put the previous December’s disappointment to bed.

A long winter was followed by an even longer spring, the isolation that came hand in hand with lockdown making it difficult to avoid constant replays of the three-point Kilkenny defeat and the manner in which the result went out of reach following a 57th-minute Denise Gaule penalty, when the sides were level.

“Because of the lockdown, you’re not back collectively training, you’re on your own, and you have to try and pick yourself up and motivate yourself to go at it again,” she said.

“Training on your own is hard and lonely, and then trying to pick yourself up as well as that. It is hard to go: ‘God, I have to go outside and do running’, or try and do a gym session with the little equipment you have in the house. But we are a tight bunch, we kept in contact and just drove on. We picked ourselves up and said we’d go again.”

The Cats again knocked them back in the league final in June, but a significant staging post in Galway’s journey to a third consecutive All-Ireland final was their group stage championship win away to Kilkenny. Despite operating with 14 players for the majority of proceedings following a first-half red card to Catherine Finnerty, the visitors eked out a one-point win.

“It was a victory we probably needed as a group. It was important that we got that win for psychological factors,” said the six-time All Star.

“It’s brilliant to get back to an All-Ireland final, especially after last year. We definitely know we have to up our game from the semi-final, if we’re to compete with Cork. We know we have to play well.”

Dervan, nor any of her team-mates, has ever tasted All-Ireland senior final victory over Cork, losing to the Rebels in 2008 and again in 2015. It’s a record they desperately want to correct.